Nationwide Promotes Ayaaz Jamal to Chief Operating Officer of Nationwide Self Storage Trust

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2026 / Nationwide Self Storage & Auto Wash is pleased to announce the promotion of Ayaaz Jamal to Chief Operating Officer of Nationwide Self Storage Trust, expanding his leadership responsibilities across the organization.

Ayaaz's promotion comes during a period of exceptional growth for Nationwide. Over the past several years, the Company has grown into eight operating businesses - four self-storage facilities and four express auto washes - with a combined appraised value in excess of $200 million.

At the same time, Nationwide has built what management believes are among the highest-quality self-storage and express auto wash operations in the industry. The Company's facilities consistently receive an exceptional number of five-star customer reviews, reflecting the quality of its properties, equipment, cleanliness, customer service and overall operating standards.

Ayaaz has grown alongside the organization. Most recently promoted to President of Nationwide's Express Auto Wash operations, he has demonstrated strong leadership across multiple locations and has taken on increasingly broad operational, financial and management responsibilities.

His new role will see him oversee Nationwide's self-storage operations while continuing to provide leadership to the Auto Wash business, bringing the Company's two operating platforms under increasingly coordinated management.

"Ayaaz is a tremendous example of someone who has grown and developed with our organization," said Hugh Cartwright, Co-Founder of Nationwide Self Storage & Auto Wash. "As Nationwide has grown into eight operating businesses with a portfolio valued at more than $200 million, Ayaaz has continually stepped up, taken on greater responsibility and proven himself as a very capable executive and motivating leader."

Ayaaz combines extensive hands-on operating experience with strong formal business training. He is known throughout the organization for his energy, work ethic, attention to detail and ability to motivate and develop the people around him.

Nationwide would also like to extend its sincere thanks to Lynn Guegen for her many years of exceptional leadership and dedicated service to the organization. Lynn has made an important contribution to the growth and development of Nationwide's self-storage business and has been a valued member of the leadership team.

"We are extremely grateful to Lynn for everything she has contributed to Nationwide over the years," Cartwright said. "Her commitment, leadership and dedication have helped shape the organization we are today. We wish Lynn all the very best in her in whatever new adventures and endeavours lie ahead."

"Our goal has always been to operate facilities that are not simply good, but among the very best in their respective industries," Cartwright added. "The large number of five-star reviews our storage and auto wash locations receive is a tremendous endorsement from our customers. Ayaaz shares that commitment to excellence and understands that exceptional businesses are ultimately built by great people delivering a great customer experience every day."

Nationwide congratulates Ayaaz on his well-earned promotion and looks forward to his continued leadership as the Company enters its next stage of growth.

Nationwide Promotes Keith Kidwell to Chief Revenue Officer and Director Digital

Keith has played an important role in developing and communicating that brand while increasingly working with the operating teams to translate Nationwide's strong customer reputation into continued revenue and occupancy growth.

"One of Keith's great strengths is that he is constantly looking for ways to improve," Cartwright added. "Whether it is digital marketing, pricing, occupancy, promotions or the customer experience, he is always asking what we can do better. That drive has made him a very valuable part of our management team."

As Chief Revenue Officer and Director Digital, Keith will work closely with President Ayaaz Jamal and Nationwide's management team to drive revenue growth across all eight operating businesses, with particular responsibility for digital strategy, customer acquisition, pricing, occupancy and maximizing the revenue potential of Nationwide's growing portfolio.

"We have built some exceptional properties, but ultimately our success comes from filling those properties with happy customers and giving them an experience that keeps them coming back and recommending Nationwide to others," Cartwright said. "Keith understands that extremely well, and we are excited to see him take on this larger role."

Nationwide congratulates Keith on his well-earned promotion and looks forward to his continued leadership as the Company enters its next stage of growth.

About NationWide Self Storage

NationWide Self Storage is a proudly Canadian-owned and BC operated self-storage company serving residential and business customers throughout British Columbia. With locations in Vancouver, East Vancouver / Burnaby, Surrey and Kamloops, NationWide provides clean, secure and flexible storage solutions in a range of sizes, along with moving boxes and packing supplies.

About Express Auto Wash

Express Auto Wash is proudly Canadian-owned and BC-operated, offering state-of-the-art automated tunnel washes with a focus on quality, convenience, and care. With 4 locations across BC, Express Auto Wash is redefining the car wash experience by delivering legendary shine with a 5-star customer experience that go above and beyond.

Media Contact:

Hugh Cartwright, Chairman

NATIONWIDE SELF STORAGE & AUTO WASH TRUST

Suite 808 - 609 Granville Street, PO Box 10357, Vancouver, BC V7Y 1G5

EMAIL: info@nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-promotes-ayaaz-jamal-to-chief-operating-officer-of-na-1217027