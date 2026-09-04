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WKN: A42CZ0 | ISIN: US74768A1043 | Ticker-Symbol: R5P
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 21:36
42,440 Euro
+1,43 % +0,600
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTINUUM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTINUUM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,38042,80022:24
42,50042,82022:00
PR Newswire
04.09.2026 22:06 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Quantinuum to Participate in the Bernstein 23rd Annual Pan-European Strategic Decisions Conference

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantinuum Inc. (NASDAQ: QNT) (the "Company"), a leading quantum computing company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Bernstein 23rd Annual Pan-European Strategic Decisions Conference, taking place September 9-10, 2026, in London, United Kingdom.

Quantinuum will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Quantinuum

Quantinuum is a leading quantum computing company offering a full-stack platform designed to make quantum computing deployable in real-world environments. The company has commercially deployed multiple generations of trapped-ion based quantum systems built on the well-established QCCD architecture, which it has implemented with novel designs and capabilities to achieve the industry's highest accuracy levels based on average two-qubit gate fidelity. Quantinuum has active engagements with market leaders across pharmaceuticals, material science, financial services, and government and industrial markets, as well as academic and research institutions globally.

The company has a global workforce of approximately 800 employees, including top scientists and researchers. Over 70% of its technology team holds PhDs or Master's degrees. Quantinuum's headquarters is in Broomfield, Colorado, with additional facilities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Qatar, and Singapore.

Contacts

Investor & Media Contact
Shub Mukherjee - Investor Contact - investors@quantinuum.com
Aaron Sorenson - Media Contact - press@quantinuum.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantinuum-to-participate-in-the-bernstein-23rd-annual-pan-european-strategic-decisions-conference-302870330.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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