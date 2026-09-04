Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTC: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement previously announced on August 18, 2026. The Company issued 10,000,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Non-Brokered Offering"). Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of three years from the closing date, at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share. No finders' fees were incurred on closing of the Non-Brokered Offering.

The proceeds from the Non-Brokered Offering will be used for costs related to the Company's previously announced acquisition of the Northumberland Gold Project ("Northumberland"), concurrent bought deal financing, and share consolidation of 10 old shares for one new share (collectively, the "Transaction"), and for general working capital purposes. The Company will also use a portion of the proceeds to repay in full non-interest bearing, due on demand promissory notes totaling $500,000 held by certain individuals (including non-arm's length parties), as previously announced by the Company on August 18, 2026.

All securities issued pursuant to the Non-Brokered Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The closing of the Non-Brokered Private Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

Directors and officers of the Company (collectively, the "Participating Insiders") subscribed for a total of 2,081,750 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $416,350. Each issuance by the Company of securities to a Participating Insider in connection with the Non-Brokered Offering, is considered a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of such transactions, insofar as they involve related parties, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

The Non-Brokered Offering and the Transaction were initially announced in the Company's news release dated August 18, 2026. For additional information on Northumberland and the Transaction, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 18, 2026 and August 20, 2026, which announced an upsize to the bought deal private placement.

About StrikePoint

StrikePoint is a Vancouver-based multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States. StrikePoint's flagship project will be the 100% owned Northumberland Gold Project located in Nevada's Walker Lane. In addition to Northumberland, StrikePoint owns a portfolio of exploration properties in Nevada, including the Hercules and Cuprite Gold Projects.

About Nevada

Nevada is one of the most globally recognized mining jurisdictions in the world, with over 218 Moz Au produced to date. Multiple large mining companies operate mines in the state, including Nevada Gold Mines (Barrick/Newmont), Kinross, SSR Mining, McEwan Mining, and Integra Resources.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC.

"Michael G. Allen"

Michael G. Allen

President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information are characterized by such terms as "anticipate", "target", "estimate", "plan", "expect", "potential", "speculate", variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may", "will", or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements and information in this news release include statements relating to: the intended use of proceeds from the Non-Brokered Offering, including for costs related to the acquisition of the Northumberland Gold Project and for general working capital purposes; and the repayment of promissory notes totaling $500,000.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including, among others, that the Company will complete the acquisition of the Northumberland Gold Project on the terms and within the timeframe anticipated by management, that market conditions will remain favorable, and that the Company will have sufficient working capital to pursue its business objectives. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to: the failure to complete the acquisition of the Northumberland Gold Project in the timeframe and on the terms anticipated by management; the Company not receiving all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals for completion of the acquisition, including the approval of the TSXV; fluctuations in gold and silver prices; market conditions and volatility; the Company's ability to manage its working capital requirements; and other risks associated with the mining industry, including permitting, environmental, title and regulatory risks. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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