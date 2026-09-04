Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Copper Standard Resources Inc. (CSE: CSR) ("Copper Standard" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors (the "Board") has approved the adoption of a 5% rolling performance share unit plan (the "PSU Plan"), and that the PSU Plan has also received shareholder approval via written consent resolutions executed by shareholders of the Company holding at least a majority of the common shares in the capital of Copper Standard (the "Common Shares") pursuant to Section 4.6(1)(b) of Policy 4 of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Pursuant to the PSU Plan, and in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Board may award performance share units to eligible participants, which, upon vesting, will be settled through the issuance of Common Shares, the payment of cash or a mix of a Common Share issuance and a cash payment, as determined by the Board upon the grant of performance share units. The Board will have discretion to impose vesting conditions on performance share units granted pursuant to the PSU Plan, including conditions requiring the satisfaction of performance criteria established by the Board based on corporate and/or personal performance by the holder. The PSU Plan will supplement the Company's existing option plan and restricted share unit plan.

A copy of the PSU Plan is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing summary of the terms of the PSU Plan is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the PSU Plan. Investors are encouraged to read full text of the PSU Plan.

About Copper Standard Resources Inc.

Copper Standard is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of copper and gold projects. The Company owns an interest in the El Ferrol property and the Pacaska project and holds interests in the Capricho and Paco Orco projects all located in Peru.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or terminology which states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release includes the award, vesting and settlement of units. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding possible future events or circumstances. The forward-looking information included in this news release is based on the Company's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, their assumptions, as well as other factors that they currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is also subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the Risk Factors in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis, and other documents filed with or submitted to the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to it or that it presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All of the forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

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