Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Elevate Service Group Inc. (TSXV: SERV) (OTCQB: ESVCF) (FSE: Y19) ("Elevate" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a series of corporate updates, including the commencement of trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and DTC eligibility for its common shares in the United States.

OTCQB Listing

The Company announces that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ESVCF. The Company's common shares are also eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance the liquidity of the Company's common shares in the United States. The OTCQB approval was received on July 21, 2026 and DTC eligibility approval was received on August 27, 2026.

The OTCQB Venture Market is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York and is a recognized marketplace for entrepreneurial companies. The OTCQB provides U.S. investors with improved access to company information and electronic trading. The commencement of trading on the OTCQB is intended to expand the Company's access to U.S. capital markets and provide an additional quotation venue for the Company's common shares for U.S. broker-dealers and investors, subject to prevailing market conditions.

Equity Incentive Grants

Elevate has granted 497,000 stock options to officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company's omnibus incentive plan and issued 69,444 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") with a grant value of $150,000 to an employee, all under employment and consulting agreements. A total of 150,000 options were granted to an officer, 100,000 options were granted to a consultant, and 247,000 options were granted to employees of Elevate and its subsidiaries. Each stock option has an exercise price of $2.20 and a term of five years. The stock options and RSUs are subject to vesting periods ranging from four months to three years. The grants were made primarily in connection with the recruitment and retention of new employees and consultants.

AGM Results

The Company also announces that all matters submitted to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on July 16, 2026, were approved, including the election of Romeo Di Battista Jr., Paul Bissett, Aaron Unger and Sebastien Koechli as directors, the appointment of MNP LLP as auditor, and approval of the Company's long-term incentive plan.

Marketing Services Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing services and investor relations agreement with Capital Gain Media Inc. ("CGM") to provide investor awareness, content development and digital marketing services designed to broaden awareness of the Company among potential investors for a period of six months. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the agreement and as consideration for the services provided by CGM, the Company agreed to pay a fee of US$250,000 to CGM as compensation. CGM has a business address located at 1111 West Hastings Street, 15th Floor, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2J3 and its principal Graham Colmer can be contacted at admin@capitalgainmedia.com. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, CGM (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company.

Elevate Service Group Inc.

Elevate is a national facilities management and essential commercial services platform focused on building an integrated platform through disciplined acquisitions and organic growth. Through its operating companies, Elevate brings over 20 years of experience serving national, blue-chip customers. The Company is building a scalable platform supported by shared infrastructure, technology and operational best practices. This approach drives efficiencies, expands service offerings, and delivers superior customer outcomes. Elevate trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "SERV".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budgets", "schedules", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information, or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Elevate Service Group Inc.

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