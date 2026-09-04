Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based specialty retailer operating in the regulated cannabis markets of Ohio and Arizona, today announced that it has voluntarily closed its Herbal Wellness Center dispensary located in Jackson, Ohio (the "Jackson Dispensary") at the request of the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control ("DCC") pending the DCC's investigation into two serious adverse health events that the DCC believes involve individuals who may have purchased products from the Jackson Dispensary.

To date, Vext has not been provided with specific information concerning the individuals involved, the products allegedly used, the dates or circumstances of any purchases or any other information that would allow the Company to independently assess the reported medical events or determine whether there is any connection between such events and Vext products. At this time, the Company is not aware of any substantiated evidence establishing that any Vext product caused or contributed to either reported medical event.

The Company is fully cooperating with the DCC's ongoing investigation. As part of that cooperation, Vext has provided product samples for independent testing and has voluntarily quarantined certain product lines across its Ohio retail and manufacturing locations pending the results of such testing. All inventory has previously passed all mandated state-licensed laboratory testing.

Eric Offenberger, CEO of Vext, stated: "The health and safety of our customers is our highest priority. Our facilities and products are routinely inspected and tested in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements, and we are confident that our products are safe when used as intended. We take these reported events seriously and are committed to full cooperation with the Division of Cannabis Control as it conducts its investigation. We look forward to resolving this matter and restoring service to our Jackson customers as soon as possible."

The Company's other facilities in the State of Ohio, including its five other dispensaries and its cultivation facility, continue to operate and are not currently subject to any DCC inquiry. The Company will provide further information regarding the investigation as additional information becomes available.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) is a specialty retailer operating in the regulated cannabis markets of Ohio and Arizona. The Company owns its dispensaries and the majority of its real estate, supplying its shelves from its own cultivation and manufacturing where integration improves retail economics, and through third-party sourcing where it does not. Vext generates among the highest free cash flow margins in the U.S. retail cannabis industry1 and applies a disciplined capital allocation framework, directing capital to its highest-returning uses while building long-term shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Vext's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the investigation by the DCC, including the testing of Vext products and the reopening of the Jackson Dispensary, future developments and the business and operations of Vext, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Vext's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vext has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Vext disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Vext does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Vext Science, Inc.

1 Source: Public company filings, FY2025. Free cash flow is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as cash from operations less capital expenditures. Free cash flow margin is a non-IFRS ratio defined as free cash flow divided by sales.

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