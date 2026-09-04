Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Spartacus Metals Inc. (TSXV: SPAR) ("Spartacus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions (the "AGM Resolutions") presented to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") held yesterday, Thursday, September 3, 2026, in Vancouver, BC, were duly passed and put into effect.

A total of 4,333,271 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 13.65% of outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the AGM, including the election of all director nominees and the appointment of the auditor.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "intention," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

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