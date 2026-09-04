Midea Group: Midea Brings "Simply ideal" to Life at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At IFA 2026, Midea brings its "Simply ideal" vision to life through the latest innovations, designed to bring greater intelligence, comfort, efficiency and ease to the home.

The exhibition also highlights Midea's new five-year partnership with FC Barcelona.

The Midea Suites: Ways to Master the Home

The new SMART MASTER showcases Midea's AI-powered home ecosystem. The AI Agent enables more natural, intuitive interaction with appliances across daily household scenarios. Midea Robot brings AI into the physical world through cooking, cleaning, laundry, care and whole-home control.

At IFA 2026, Midea unveiled its new AI voice-controlled air conditioner. Cliff Liang, General Manager of Enterprise Commercial for the China Region at Microsoft, joined the Midea event and shared Microsoft's perspective on the next phase of AI.

AI ECOMASTER coordinates appliances and connected systems through intelligent power management. It learns household routines and adapts to changing needs for greater flexibility and comfort.

For homes where every inch counts, SPACE MASTER delivers more usable capacity within the same external dimensions, as demonstrated by the refrigerator's expanded storage.

Alongside the MASTER Suites, the BUILT-IN Series includes the Milanese-inspired Ispira Series, combining cohesive design with intelligent functionality for an integrated cooking experience.

The Midea Scenarios: Innovation for Everyday Living

Comfort begins with the air around us. Midea's R290 Series responds to growing demand for efficient cooling. It combines advanced compressor and safety-sealing technologies with ultra-low-GWP R290 refrigerant, delivering around 10% higher energy efficiency. Residential applications include H-Pack and PortaSplit, with PortaSplit set to adopt R290 in 2027.

In the kitchen, technology simplifies daily routines, from food storage and cooking to after-meal care. The Visionary Series refrigerators make food easier to see and access through GlassVision, hands-free lighting and clear, even illumination.

The InfiniteFit Series hobs feature an ultra-slim design for seamless integration into European kitchens, while OmniFlex enables flexible cookware placement. The PizzaPro built-in oven combines rapid heating with an 81L cavity, balancing speed with capacity.

After the meal, the Tri-GreenApex System brings washing, drying and storage together while using around 50% less energy than required for Europe's highest A rating.

Laundry brings its own everyday needs. Midea's family laundry room concept combines multi-drum solutions for different garment-care needs, allowing separate loads to run at the same time. The OMNI SERIES offers flexible combinations to suit different household routines.

Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance, introduced Matter at Midea's booth, highlighting its open, secure, interoperable framework and Midea's role in advancing smart appliance connectivity.

Partnership and Brand Portfolio

At IFA 2026, Midea celebrated its partnership through an immersive FC Barcelona experience at its booth. FC Barcelona legend Carles Puyol made a special appearance, sharing insights from his career on leadership, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence. His presence reflected Midea and FC Barcelona's shared commitment to world-class performance.

As part of Midea Group's multi-brand portfolio, TEKA presents its latest innovations under the "Meaningful Experiences Through Technology" concept, including its new coffee machine range, the In-Line Series and Laundry Care solutions, bringing European design and functionality to modern living.

About Midea and Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the Smart Home Business of Midea Group.

Founded in 1968, Midea Group is a leading global technology company and one of the world's largest home appliance manufacturers. As a Fortune Global 500 enterprise, it ranked No. 231 in 2026. The Group has streamlined its core operations into seven high-growth business pillars to drive future growth: Smart Home, Industrial Technologies, Building Technologies, KUKA, New Energy, Midea Healthcare, and ANNTO Logistics.

www.midea-group.com

www.midea.com

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