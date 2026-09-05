Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) (OTCQB: VOLMF) ("Volta" or the "Company") announces the following grants of security-based compensation to officers, directors and consultants of the Company on September 4, 2026.

The Company granted 340,000 restricted share units, including 200,000 to officers. Each restricted share unit will vest 50% on the first anniversary of the grant date and 50% on the second anniversary of the grant date and will entitle the holder to receive one common share.

The Company granted 230,000 deferred share units to the directors that vest on the grant date and become redeemable once the director ceases to be an eligible participant upon the director's retirement. Each deferred share unit will entitle the holder to receive one common share.

The Company granted 1,850,000 options, including 1,550,000 to officers and directors. Options shall vest 33% on the date of grant, an additional 33% on the first anniversary of the date of grant and the remaining 34% on the second anniversary of the date of grant. Each vested option is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.315 per common share for a period of five years from the date of grant.

All grants have been made under, and in accordance with the terms and conditions of, the Company's long-term equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan") that was approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 19, 2024, and remain subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Equity Incentive Plan is a "rolling" 10% plan and provides for the grant of options, restricted share units and deferred share units. The aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Equity Incentive Plan and all other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, at any time, must not exceed 10% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares. Within that limit, the number of common shares issuable on settlement of restricted share units and deferred share units granted under the Equity Incentive Plan is fixed at 2,000,000. The options, restricted share units and deferred share units, and any common shares issued on their exercise or settlement are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant.

For additional information regarding the Equity Incentive Plan, please refer to the management information circular of the Company dated May 3, 2024, which is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) (OTCQB: VOLMF) is a critical mineral exploration company focused on rare earths, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum. Volta owns, has optioned, and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of rare earth, gallium, lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Ontario, one of the world's most prolific and emerging hard-rock critical mineral districts.

Volta is advancing its 4,879-hectare Springer REE Deposit, located on the traditional territory of the Nipissing First Nation in Sturgeon Falls. The Springer Rare Earth Element deposit sits approximately 70 km east of Sudbury, Ontario, with direct access via the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 64. The project benefits from well-developed infrastructure, including paved road access, on-site power lines fed from the Crystal Falls hydroelectric dam, a natural gas pipeline, and Canadian National Railway service, all within 8 km of the deposit.

Neither the CSE nor the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the vesting and settlement of the restricted share units and deferred share units and the vesting and exercise of the options in accordance with their respective terms, the number of common shares that may be issued on settlement of the restricted share units and deferred share units and on exercise of the options, the availability of sufficient capacity under the Equity Incentive Plan to settle the awards in common shares, and the expectation that the Canadian Securities Exchange will accept the grants. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the risk that the Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept the grants or requires that their terms be amended, that a holder ceases to be an eligible participant under the Equity Incentive Plan before some or all of that holder's awards have vested, that options expire unexercised or that the market price of the common shares is at or below the exercise price of the options, that the Company has insufficient capacity under the Equity Incentive Plan and its other security based compensation arrangements to issue common shares on settlement or exercise of the awards, changes to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange or to applicable securities or tax legislation affecting security based compensation, and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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