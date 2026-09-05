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WKN: A40H7M | ISIN: US03044L2043 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.09.26 | 21:54
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PR Newswire
05.09.2026 01:48 Uhr
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Amwell Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 United States Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Technology-Enabled Care Platforms

Amwell is transforming virtual care delivery through its unified Amwell Platform, combining interoperability, clinical integration, and intelligent orchestration to improve access, efficiency, and outcomes.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare organizations move beyond fragmented telehealth solutions toward connected virtual care models, Amwell is helping redefine how digital care is delivered at scale. Frost & Sullivan is pleased to recognize Amwell with the 2026 United States Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition in the Technology-Enabled Care Platforms industry for its ability to address healthcare fragmentation through a unified platform that connects patients, health plan members, clinicians, and partner ecosystems across the care continuum.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Amwell excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving healthcare needs while executing with flexibility, scalability, and measurable customer impact. "The combination of reliability, flexibility, and clinically integrated workflows positions the Amwell Platform as a strategic enabler for organizations seeking to reduce fragmentation, improve member engagement with covered programs, expand access to care, and create more connected healthcare experiences," said Sagar Mukhekar, Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a strategy centered on connected care, interoperability, and continuous, digital innovation, Amwell has positioned the Amwell Platform as an operating layer for next-generation healthcare delivery. Rather than relying on disconnected point solutions, the platform integrates technology, services, and clinical intelligence to orchestrate personalized care experiences across virtual primary care, urgent care, behavioral health, chronic condition management, and specialized digital programs.

Backed by 20 years of technology-enabled care innovation, more than 90 million covered lives, and over 38.7 million virtual visits, Amwell continues to help health plans and healthcare organizations modernize digital care delivery at scale.

"As healthcare becomes more digital, it risks becoming more fragmented. Health plans need more than point solutions. They need enterprise infrastructure, clinical integration, and an open platform that brings partners and programs together. Our vision at Amwell is that technology creates value when it improves access, engagement, quality, and efficiency, and produces measurable clinical and business outcomes. We're honored by this recognition from Frost & Sullivan," said Dan Zamansky, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Amwell.

Amwell's enterprise scale includes supporting the digital transformation of the Defense Health Agency's Military Health System, serving approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries. The company's commitment to measurable outcomes is also reflected in a landmark National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)-funded study, published in Nature Human Behaviour and among the largest studies of its kind. The study found that students offered SilverCloud by Amwell engaged in mental healthcare at more than double the rate of traditional care, experienced lower rates of mental health disorders, and generated an estimated $1.18 million in avoided costs for the study population.

The company further differentiates its platform through intelligent orchestration and navigation, helping guide members to appropriate programs while giving clinicians visibility across care plans. Amwell also evaluates integrated third-party programs for clinical effectiveness, scalability, and enterprise readiness.

Frost & Sullivan commends Amwell for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and technological innovation. The company's unified approach to digital care is helping reduce fragmentation, improve access, strengthen operational efficiency, and support more equitable and sustainable healthcare delivery.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition identifies forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.
Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Ashley Shreve
E: ashley.weinkauf@frost.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/amwell-receives-frost--sullivans-2026-united-states-technology-innovation-leadership-recognition-for-technology-enabled-care-platforms-302870531.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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