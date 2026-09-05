Prosceic: Proscenic and Ultenic to Showcase Whole-Home Smart Cleaning Portfolio at IFA 2026

Dual-Brand Booth to Showcase Cordless Vacuuming, Wet & Dry Cleaning, Robot Vacuums, Window Cleaning, Electric Mops and Pool Cleaning Solutions | Hall 10.1, Booth 118





BERLIN, Sept. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscenic and Ultenic will jointly appear at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany, from September 4 to 8, 2026, showcasing a complete smart cleaning portfolio for indoor and outdoor home cleaning scenarios. Media representatives, distributors, retail partners and business clients are welcome to visit Messe Berlin, Hall 10.1, Booth 118, and connect with both brands on site.

The joint booth will present two complementary product lines covering key home cleaning scenarios, including floor cleaning, cordless deep cleaning, robotic automatic cleaning, window cleaning and pool maintenance. Through IFA 2026, Proscenic and Ultenic will demonstrate how smart cleaning appliances can help users handle daily cleaning needs more efficiently and with less effort, rather than simply showcasing individual products.





Proscenic will showcase the P20, P15, F10 Ultra, Q20, W10 Pro and W20 Pro. The product line covers wet & dry cleaning, high-performance cordless vacuuming, robot vacuum cleaning and window cleaning, providing practical solutions for apartments, family homes and everyday household maintenance.





Ultenic will showcase the U20, U18, AC1 TriFlex, MX50, T20 Pro, Pooleco 10 and Pooleco 30. This lineup reflects Ultenic's product capabilities across multiple cleaning scenarios, from cordless vacuuming, wet & dry cleaning and robot vacuum solutions to autonomous pool cleaning robots for outdoor pool maintenance.

At Booth 118, visitors can experience product demonstrations, discuss market opportunities and further learn about both brands' latest product direction for the European market. This joint exhibition will also support cooperation discussions with media, distributors, retailers, B2B partners and potential channel partners around multi-category smart cleaning products.

IFA 2026 is an important platform for Proscenic and Ultenic to increase their visibility in the European smart home appliance market, while also creating opportunities for both brands to connect with partners seeking efficient, easy-to-use and competitively priced cleaning solutions.

For More Information, Please Visit:

Proscenic: https://www.proscenic.com https://amzn.to/4gMKIv3

Ultenic: https://www.ultenic.com/ https://amzn.to/4icG0Jg

B2B / Distribution: https://www.proscenic.com/pages/proscenic-b2b

About Proscenic and Ultenic

Proscenic and Ultenic focus on developing smart cleaning appliances for modern homes, with product categories covering cordless vacuums, wet & dry cleaners, robot vacuums, window cleaning robots, electric mops and pool cleaning robots.

Media / Business Contact: [Shayne Fang] | [fangxf@proscenic.cn]

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