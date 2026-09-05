Evinova, a global leader in AI-native clinical development technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Lothar Medical to help transform the execution of respiratory clinical trials globally. Through the agreement, Evinova's Unified Trial Solution will integrate with Lothar Medical's respiratory devices to support a more connected, data-rich trial experience for sponsors, sites, and patients. Evinova Unified Trial Solution is a globally scaled, GxP-validated digital platform designed to streamline traditional, hybrid, and decentralised clinical trials (DCTs), in use by more than 4000 sites in 54 countries.

Lothar Medical is a pioneering medical device company that integrates three respiratory measurements, FeNO, spirometry, and oscillometry, into one device, enabling real-time pulmonary function testing in clinical research and care settings.

Benefits for Respiratory Clinical Development Teams:

For clinical development teams tasked with designing complex respiratory protocols (such as asthma, COPD, bronchiectasis or interstitial lung disease (ILD)), this partnership provides distinct advantages:

Faster patient recruitment: Respiratory diseases are among the leading causes of death globally, yet diagnosis often occurs late in the patient journey. As novel treatments increasingly focus on earlier diagnosis and intervention, clinical trials can face recruitment challenges when real-world diagnosis does not align with trial entry requirements. Combining spirometry, oscillometry and FeNO in one device can support patient screening and diagnosis, helping teams identify eligible participants more efficiently.

Respiratory diseases are among the leading causes of death globally, yet diagnosis often occurs late in the patient journey. As novel treatments increasingly focus on earlier diagnosis and intervention, clinical trials can face recruitment challenges when real-world diagnosis does not align with trial entry requirements. Combining spirometry, oscillometry and FeNO in one device can support patient screening and diagnosis, helping teams identify eligible participants more efficiently. High-Fidelity Endpoint Diagnostic Capture: By combining Lothar Medical's expertise in respiratory diagnostics with Evinova's robust platform infrastructure, teams can secure continuous, high-quality primary and secondary endpoint data (such as FEV1, PEF, FeNO and symptom diaries) plus exploratory end points such as large and small airway resistance and reactance without data silos.

By combining Lothar Medical's expertise in respiratory diagnostics with Evinova's robust platform infrastructure, teams can secure continuous, high-quality primary and secondary endpoint data (such as FEV1, PEF, FeNO and symptom diaries) plus exploratory end points such as large and small airway resistance and reactance without data silos. Reduced site and patient operational burden: A three-in-one device can reduce the need for multiple devices and workflows, easing operational complexity for both sites and patients. Advanced digital coaching and automated validation checks in the interface can also support correct use and improve data quality.

"Partnering with Evinova marks an important milestone for Lothar Medical and our commitment to advancing respiratory healthcare. By combining our innovative respiratory diagnostic capabilities with Evinova's digital clinical trial expertise, we can make clinical research more efficient, patient-focused and data-driven. Together, we have an opportunity to accelerate the development of personalised respiratory care and ultimately improve outcomes for patients," said David Markus Thomas, Managing Director of Lothar Medical.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Lothar Medical to bring the next era of digital clinical development," said Cristina Duran, President of Evinova. "The partnership between Lothar Medical and Evinova represents an exciting step forward for respiratory clinical research. By combining innovative respiratory diagnostics with cutting-edge digital trial capabilities, we have the opportunity to redefine how respiratory studies are delivered and accelerate the development of more personalised care for patients," said Tim Harrison, CMO of Evinova.

About Evinova

Evinova empowers life science leaders to accelerate better health outcomes. Purpose-built by healthcare for healthcare, Evinova delivers intelligently designed digital and AI-native solutions that optimize the entire clinical development lifecycle from end to end. With proven outcomes published in Nature Medicine, Evinova's solutions and strategies have demonstrated up to 60% improvement in patient experience, 6-month acceleration in trial delivery, and 32% reduction in costs. Evinova is a separate health tech company within the AstraZeneca group. Learn more about Evinova at www.evinova.com or on social media @Evinova.

About Lothar Medical

Lothar Medical GmbH develops portable pulmonary function monitoring devices for primary care and clinical research, including the ALDS Ambulatory Lung Health System and ALDS PRO, which combine spirometry, oscillometry, and FeNO measurement in a single point-of-care platform. Lothar Medical's solutions are CE-marked, MHRA Class IIa registered, and ISO 13485 certified, and are used by healthcare professionals and research teams internationally to support earlier detection and monitoring of airway conditions. Learn more at lothar-medical.com.

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Contacts:

Joseph Shafer

Head of Global Marketing

Evinova

Joseph.shafer@evinova.com

(609) 254-5634