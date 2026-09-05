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PR Newswire
05.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Shenzhen Speediance Life Tech Limited: Cologne Regional Court Upholds Injunction Against AEKE for Infringing Speediance's Registered Gym Monster Design

Court finds AEKE's fitness equipment infringes Speediance's registered EU design and bars advertising, offering, or selling of the infringing equipment in Germany

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Speediance Life Tech Limited ("Speediance"), creator of the Gym Monster smart strength training system, today announced that the Cologne Regional Court (Landgericht Köln, Case No. 31 O 132/26) has upheld an interim injunction against Shenzhen Qudong Future Technology Co., Ltd. ("AEKE") for infringing Speediance's registered design in Germany.

Following the identification of AEKE's disputed product at the FIBO trade fair, Speediance took prompt legal action and issued a warning letter to AEKE on April 16, 2026. On April 17, 2026, the Cologne Regional Court granted an interim injunction prohibiting AEKE from advertising, offering, or selling the disputed fitness equipment in Germany.

AEKE subsequently challenged the injunction, resulting in a hearing before the Cologne Regional Court on June 25, 2026. Following the hearing, the court upheld the interim injunction in its entirety, confirming that the original order granted on April 17, 2026 remains effective. The ruling further requires the removal of the disputed products and related marketing materials from the German market.

Speediance holds registered intellectual property for the Gym Monster and pursues intellectual property protection for its product lines in the markets where it operates. As a company built on original engineering and design, Speediance remains committed to protecting its innovations and to an industry where competition is driven by ideas, not imitation. Speediance welcomes fair competition and new ideas, but competition must take place within the framework of intellectual property protection. Speediance will continue to defend its innovations worldwide while advancing the future of smart fitness.

Speediance continues to invest in next-generation smart fitness technologies, including AI-assisted coaching, intelligent resistance systems, and personalized training experiences, with the mission to make professional-grade training more accessible.

About Speediance

Speediance is a smart fitness technology company dedicated to redefining strength training through intelligent hardware, AI-powered coaching, and connected fitness experiences. Its product portfolio includes Gym Monster, VeloNix, and Speediance Wellness+. Through continuous innovation in hardware engineering, software intelligence, and user experience design, Speediance empowers people worldwide to achieve smarter, more personalized fitness outcomes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cologne-regional-court-upholds-injunction-against-aeke-for-infringing-speediances-registered-gym-monster-design-302869018.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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