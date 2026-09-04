DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE: ACA) ("Arcosa" or the "Company"), a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, today announced that the Company's stockholders approved the acquisition by CRH (NYSE: CRH) at its special meeting on September 4, 2026. Arcosa will disclose the final, certified voting results on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.As previously announced, Arcosa and CRH have entered into a merger agreement for CRH to acquire 100% of Arcosa in an all-cash transaction for $150 per share. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement including, among other things, the receipt of required regulatory approvals.About ArcosaArcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction materials and engineered structures. Arcosa reports its financial results in two principal business segments: Construction Products and Engineered Structures. For more information, visit www.arcosa.com.Cautionary Statements About Forward-Looking InformationSome statements in this release, which are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements also constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements about Arcosa's estimates, expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies for the future. Arcosa uses the words "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "guidance," "outlook," "strategy," "plans," "goal," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Arcosa expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein, except as required by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience or our present expectations, including but not limited to the ability of the parties to complete the Merger on the anticipated terms and timing, or at all; the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the completion of the Merger, including the required regulatory approvals; the risk that the Company's stock price may fluctuate during the pendency of the Merger and may decline if the Merger is not completed; the possibility that competing offers to the Merger will be made; litigation relating to the Merger instituted against the Company or its directors or officers, including the delay, expense or other effects of any outcomes related thereto; the risk that disruptions from the Merger will harm the Company's business, including current plans and operations, including during the pendency of the Merger; the ability of the Company to retain, motivate and hire key personnel during the pendency of the Merger; the diversion of management's time and attention from ordinary course business operations to completion of the Merger; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement, pendency or completion of the Merger; certain restrictions during the pendency of the Merger that may impact the Company's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the Merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, or unexpected costs, liabilities or delays associated with the transaction; the response of competitors to the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, including in circumstances requiring the Company to pay a termination fee; assumptions, risks and uncertainties regarding the failure to achieve the expected benefits of acquisitions or divestitures; market conditions and customer demand for Arcosa's business products and services; the impact of Arcosa's level of indebtedness; the cyclical nature of, and seasonal or weather impact on, the industries in which Arcosa competes; competition and other competitive factors; governmental and regulatory factors; changing technologies; availability of growth opportunities; market recovery; ability to improve margins; the impact of inflation and costs of materials; impacts from the Inflation Reduction Act and One Big Beautiful Bill Act; the delivery or satisfaction of any backlog or firm orders; the impact of pandemics on Arcosa's business; the impact of tariffs; and Arcosa's ability to execute its long-term strategy, and such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. For further discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" and the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Arcosa's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as may be revised and updated by Arcosa's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.ContactsMEDIA CONTACT: media@arcosa.comINVESTOR CONTACTSErin DrabekVP of Investor RelationsT 972.942.6500InvestorResources@arcosa.comDavid GoldADVISIRY PartnersT 212.661.2220David.Gold@advisiry.com

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