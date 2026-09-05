S&P Dow Jones Indices: Bloom Energy, Illumina, and Everpure Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 100
Addition
Dell Technologies
DELL
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 100
Deletion
Honeywell Aerospace
HONA
Industrials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 100
Addition
Palo Alto Networks
PANW
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 100
Deletion
NIKE
NKE
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 100
Addition
Arista Networks
ANET
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 100
Deletion
Simon Property Group
SPG
Real Estate
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 100
Addition
Sandisk
SNDK
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 100
Deletion
Colgate-Palmolive
CL
Consumer Staples
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Bloom Energy
BE
Industrials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Molson Coors Beverage
TAP
Consumer Staples
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Everpure
P
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
The Trade Desk
TTD
Communication Services
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 500
Addition
Illumina
ILMN
Health Care
Sept 21, 2026
S&P 500
Deletion
Builders FirstSource
BLDR
Industrials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
HubSpot
HUBS
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Boston Beer
SAM
Consumer Staples
Sept 21, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
AGNC Investment
AGNC
Financials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Capri Holdings
CPRI
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 21, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Corcept Therapeutics
CORT
Health Care
Sept 21, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Everpure
P
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Brinker Intl
EAT
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 21, 2026
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Illumina
ILMN
Health Care
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Herc Holdings
HRI
Industrials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
N-able
NABL
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Delek US Holdings
DK
Energy
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Shenandoah Telecommunications
SHEN
Communication Services
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
AXT
AXTI
Information Technology
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Matthews Intl
MATW
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
ARQT
Health Care
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Verra Mobility
VRRM
Industrials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
AtriCure
ATRC
Health Care
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Franklin BSP Realty Trust
FBRT
Financials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Capri Holdings
CPRI
Consumer Discretionary
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
NexPoint Residential Trust
NXRT
Real Estate
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Boston Beer
SAM
Consumer Staples
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Amerisafe
AMSF
Financials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Molson Coors Beverage
TAP
Consumer Staples
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cogent Communications Holdings
CCOI
Communication Services
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
The Trade Desk
TTD
Communication Services
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Corcept Therapeutics
CORT
Health Care
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Builders FirstSource
BLDR
Industrials
Sept 21, 2026
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Brinker Intl
EAT
Consumer Discretionary
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