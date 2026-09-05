S&P Dow Jones Indices: Bloom Energy, Illumina, and Everpure Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept 21, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Dell Technologies DELL Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion Honeywell Aerospace HONA Industrials Sept 21, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Palo Alto Networks PANW Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion NIKE NKE Consumer Discretionary Sept 21, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Arista Networks ANET Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion Simon Property Group SPG Real Estate Sept 21, 2026 S&P 100 Addition Sandisk SNDK Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P 100 Deletion Colgate-Palmolive CL Consumer Staples Sept 21, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Bloom Energy BE Industrials Sept 21, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Molson Coors Beverage TAP Consumer Staples Sept 21, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Everpure P Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion The Trade Desk TTD Communication Services Sept 21, 2026 S&P 500 Addition Illumina ILMN Health Care Sept 21, 2026 S&P 500 Deletion Builders FirstSource BLDR Industrials Sept 21, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition HubSpot HUBS Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Boston Beer SAM Consumer Staples Sept 21, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition AGNC Investment AGNC Financials Sept 21, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Capri Holdings CPRI Consumer Discretionary Sept 21, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Corcept Therapeutics CORT Health Care Sept 21, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Everpure P Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Brinker Intl EAT Consumer Discretionary Sept 21, 2026 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Illumina ILMN Health Care Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Herc Holdings HRI Industrials Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion N-able NABL Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Delek US Holdings DK Energy Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Shenandoah Telecommunications SHEN Communication Services Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition AXT AXTI Information Technology Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Matthews Intl MATW Consumer Discretionary Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT Health Care Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Verra Mobility VRRM Industrials Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition AtriCure ATRC Health Care Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Franklin BSP Realty Trust FBRT Financials Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Capri Holdings CPRI Consumer Discretionary Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion NexPoint Residential Trust NXRT Real Estate Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Boston Beer SAM Consumer Staples Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Amerisafe AMSF Financials Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Molson Coors Beverage TAP Consumer Staples Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cogent Communications Holdings CCOI Communication Services Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition The Trade Desk TTD Communication Services Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Corcept Therapeutics CORT Health Care Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Builders FirstSource BLDR Industrials Sept 21, 2026 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Brinker Intl EAT Consumer Discretionary

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