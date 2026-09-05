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WKN: A14YFN | ISIN: US74624M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 6PU
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 14:48
83,84 Euro
-2,10 % -1,80
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
EVERPURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVERPURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,0088,0011:14
85,1286,1604.09.
PR Newswire
05.09.2026 01:15 Uhr
174 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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S&P Dow Jones Indices: Bloom Energy, Illumina, and Everpure Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 21, 2026, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure that each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

Dell Technologies

DELL

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

Honeywell Aerospace

HONA

Industrials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

Palo Alto Networks

PANW

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

NIKE

NKE

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

Arista Networks

ANET

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

Simon Property Group

SPG

Real Estate

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 100

Addition

Sandisk

SNDK

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 100

Deletion

Colgate-Palmolive

CL

Consumer Staples

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Bloom Energy

BE

Industrials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Molson Coors Beverage

TAP

Consumer Staples

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Everpure

P

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

The Trade Desk

TTD

Communication Services

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Illumina

ILMN

Health Care

Sept 21, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Builders FirstSource

BLDR

Industrials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

HubSpot

HUBS

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Boston Beer

SAM

Consumer Staples

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

AGNC Investment

AGNC

Financials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Capri Holdings

CPRI

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Corcept Therapeutics

CORT

Health Care

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Everpure

P

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Brinker Intl

EAT

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 21, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Illumina

ILMN

Health Care

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Herc Holdings

HRI

Industrials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

N-able

NABL

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Delek US Holdings

DK

Energy

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Shenandoah Telecommunications

SHEN

Communication Services

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

AXT

AXTI

Information Technology

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Matthews Intl

MATW

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ARQT

Health Care

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Verra Mobility

VRRM

Industrials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

AtriCure

ATRC

Health Care

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Franklin BSP Realty Trust

FBRT

Financials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Capri Holdings

CPRI

Consumer Discretionary

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

NexPoint Residential Trust

NXRT

Real Estate

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Boston Beer

SAM

Consumer Staples

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Amerisafe

AMSF

Financials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Molson Coors Beverage

TAP

Consumer Staples

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cogent Communications Holdings

CCOI

Communication Services

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Trade Desk

TTD

Communication Services

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Corcept Therapeutics

CORT

Health Care

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Builders FirstSource

BLDR

Industrials

Sept 21, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Brinker Intl

EAT

Consumer Discretionary

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.