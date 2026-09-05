iFLYTEK Showcases AI Across Work, Home and Marketing at IFA 2026

Turning core AI capabilities into practical tools for work and everyday life

BERLIN, Sept. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK is showcasing its AI products and solutions at IFA Berlin 2026, demonstrating how its expertise in speech recognition, natural language processing and machine translation is being applied across work, home and marketing.

AI for Work: Smarter Notes, Translation and Communication

At IFA, AINOTE and AI Glasses are drawing strong interest from visitors experiencing these AI-powered work and communication scenarios firsthand.

Leading the showcase is the iFLYTEK AINOTE series, bringing handwriting, listening, translation and AI-assisted information processing into one paper-like tablet.

The Guinness World Record-holding AINOTE 2, at just 4.2 mm and 295 g, can transcribe meetings in 18 languages, translate across 14 languages, identify speakers and turn conversations and handwriting into structured notes and tasks. AINOTE Air 2 brings the experience into a more portable format.

Besides, AINOTE is designed for GDPR compliance, with European cloud data processed and stored in Frankfurt. Core functions including handwriting, recording, and OCR can also be used offline, giving users greater control over their information. The AINOTE Series is expected to launch across both online and offline channels in Europe later this year.

iFLYTEK is also showcasing AI Glasses for business communication. Weighing just 40 g, they bring translation, presentation prompting and AI assistance directly into the wearer's field of view. During presentations, calls and meetings, users can follow captions and translations hands-free, while GlassClaw AI-Assistant summarizes meetings and assists with emails on the move.

AI Beyond Work: From Smart Spaces to Marketing

iFLYTEK is extending its AI capabilities into other real-world scenarios. For homes and hotels, WallEX, a smart space solution powered by the SpaceMind AI Agent Platform, can understand natural language, learn preferences, and coordinate connected devices, while its Nurmina ambient light uses an LLM to generate lighting effects based on user intent and supports Matter. Homture Magic Frame applies iFLYTEK's image technologies to animate family photos and restore older images.

For businesses, iFLYTalent applies AI to influencer marketing, connecting advertisers with more than 1,000 exclusively signed influencers and over 15 million accessible creators worldwide.

"AI agents are now deeply embedded in the core of work and everyday life, reshaping human interactions with their environments," said Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK. "With that in mind, we are turning our core AI capabilities into practical solutions that enhance communication, productivity, and everyday experiences, while making reliability and security fundamental to how those solutions are designed and delivered."

iFLYTEK



iFLYTEK is exhibiting at IFA Berlin 2026 from September 4 to 8 at Hall 4.2, Stand 115.

About iFLYTEK

iFLYTEK is a leading global AI company, specializing in intelligent speech technologies, natural language processing, machine translation, and large-scale AI models. Through its "AI + Industry" strategy, iFLYTEK delivers practical AI solutions that empower consumers and businesses across real-world applications.

Website: www.iflytek.com/en/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e86b7859-c483-4027-9d7a-ac707313d5c0

Media Contact: wlpan2@iflytek.com