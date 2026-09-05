Alpha Compute Corp. Market Update

New York, NY, Sept. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a technology company scaling global AI infrastructure and digital assets, today issued a comprehensive market update to its shareholders, highlighting its rapidly expanding cash flows, deep sales pipeline, and recent operational milestones achieved over the past 60 days.

The executive leadership emphasizes that the Company faces no unannounced operational challenges or undisclosed material concerns. Fully focused on execution, Company management considers Alpha Compute significantly undervalued relative to its strong balance sheet assets, accelerating annual recurring cash collections, and compelling growth trajectory.

Exceptional Financial Trajectory & Asset Value

Alpha Compute is currently generating robust cash flows of over $1.57 million per month.

This highly consistent, recurring cash generation driven heavily by the performance of the Alpha-01 NVIDIA Cluster and consolidated GAMEE revenue with growth over 50% quarter-over-quarter, does not include the Company's recently secured first deposit of $6.5 million. Furthermore, the Company's forward-looking prospects are stronger than ever, supported by an aggressive and expanding sales pipeline of $1.5 billion. Alpha Compute's management believes the current market capitalization fails to reflect these fundamentals.

"Alpha Compute is firing on all cylinders, and our fundamental business has never been stronger," said Brittany Kaiser, CEO of Alpha Compute. "While we cannot control short-term market volatility or the current undervaluation of our stock, we can control our operational execution. With over $1.57 million in monthly recurring cash flows, a newly secured $6.5 million deposit, and a $1.5 billion sales pipeline, the intrinsic value of our balance sheet and revenue streams is undeniable. We have no undisclosed material issues; our sole focus is aggressively closing our pipeline, scaling our AI infrastructure, and delivering transparent, long-term value to our shareholders."

Operational Highlights and Achievements (Past 60 Days)

Over the last two months, Alpha Compute has executed multiple strategic initiatives that secure its position as a burgeoning leader in AI compute infrastructure and digital asset management. Recent milestones include:

Rapid Revenue Acceleration: As announced on August 19, combined July 2026 cash receipts from GAMEE and the Alpha-01 NVIDIA Cluster reached $1.57 million-reflecting a nearly 3500% surge compared to total April 2026 revenue.

As announced on August 19, combined July 2026 cash receipts from GAMEE and the Alpha-01 NVIDIA Cluster reached $1.57 million-reflecting a nearly 3500% surge compared to total April 2026 revenue. Major Infrastructure Expansion: On August 11, the Company executed a binding term sheet for a planned 200 MW natural gas-powered data center campus in Pennsylvania, featuring scalability up to 1 GW to support high-density, next-generation AI workloads.

On August 11, the Company executed a binding term sheet for a planned 200 MW natural gas-powered data center campus in Pennsylvania, featuring scalability up to 1 GW to support high-density, next-generation AI workloads. Executive Suite & Board Enhancement: Alpha Compute substantially reinforced its executive leadership and Board of Directors, establishing the Global Infrastructure Business alongside seasoned alumni from IBM, Dell, HPE, Intel, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Deloitte.

Alpha Compute substantially reinforced its executive leadership and Board of Directors, establishing the Global Infrastructure Business alongside seasoned alumni from IBM, Dell, HPE, Intel, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and Deloitte. Treasury Optimization Strategy: During July, the Company completed the structured wind-down of its legacy digital asset treasury, refining its capital allocation model and returning TON holdings.

During July, the Company completed the structured wind-down of its legacy digital asset treasury, refining its capital allocation model and returning TON holdings. Sovereign AI & Industry Advocacy: In July, Alpha Compute launched the Right2Compute Coalition to champion data ownership rights and sovereign AI solutions for data center developers.

In July, Alpha Compute launched the Right2Compute Coalition to champion data ownership rights and sovereign AI solutions for data center developers. Confidential Computing via Enclave: Utilizing hardware-secured enclaves powered by confidential AI, Alpha Compute introduced an AI chat interface featuring memory encryption, operator-blind privacy, and silicon-level cryptographic attestation.

Utilizing hardware-secured enclaves powered by confidential AI, Alpha Compute introduced an AI chat interface featuring memory encryption, operator-blind privacy, and silicon-level cryptographic attestation. ALTX.finance Marketplace Launch: Unveiled a unified platform tracking real-time and forward $/GPU-hour market rates categorized by chip architecture, region, availability, and security tier.

Alpha Compute Key AI Ecosystem Relationships

Alpha Compute has established strategic relationships with key suppliers. This coalition enhances supply chain resilience, data platforms, global reach, and service delivery for large-scale AI workloads as Alpha Compute deploys its high-density NVIDIA GPU fleets.

These relationships provide dedicated account and engineering support. By unifying this ecosystem, Alpha Compute offers clients a single point of accountability across silicon, systems, storage, data platforms, integration, logistics, and capacity, backed by enterprise-grade SLAs, robust governance, and strict security.

NVIDIA: Provides access to its premier accelerated computing platform, reference architectures, and advanced networking fabric, ensuring Alpha Compute fleets are built and operated to the absolute highest current standards for AI factories.

Provides access to its premier accelerated computing platform, reference architectures, and advanced networking fabric, ensuring Alpha Compute fleets are built and operated to the absolute highest current standards for AI factories. Supermicro: Delivers high-density, liquid-cooled server platforms and rack-scale integration, enabling rapid, repeatable, and scalable cluster builds.

Delivers high-density, liquid-cooled server platforms and rack-scale integration, enabling rapid, repeatable, and scalable cluster builds. Dell Technologies: Brings enterprise-class infrastructure, high-performance storage, and global services depth, ideal for customers standardizing their AI environments alongside legacy enterprise estates.

Brings enterprise-class infrastructure, high-performance storage, and global services depth, ideal for customers standardizing their AI environments alongside legacy enterprise estates. Computacenter: Provides global integration, configuration, and deployment capabilities across North America, EMEA, and APAC, scaling Alpha Compute's ability to deliver consistent, in-region solutions.

Provides global integration, configuration, and deployment capabilities across North America, EMEA, and APAC, scaling Alpha Compute's ability to deliver consistent, in-region solutions. Micron: Delivers cutting-edge memory and storage technologies, including high-bandwidth solutions essential for accelerating data retrieval and maximizing the performance of dense GPU clusters during intensive AI training and inference workloads.

Delivers cutting-edge memory and storage technologies, including high-bandwidth solutions essential for accelerating data retrieval and maximizing the performance of dense GPU clusters during intensive AI training and inference workloads. Weka: Offers high-performance data infrastructure engineered for GPU-intensive workloads, drastically reducing I/O bottlenecks and maximizing effective utilization across ultra-dense clusters.

Offers high-performance data infrastructure engineered for GPU-intensive workloads, drastically reducing I/O bottlenecks and maximizing effective utilization across ultra-dense clusters. DDN: Delivers high-performance, parallel file system storage solutions designed specifically to accelerate data-intensive AI workloads, ensuring maximum GPU utilization and faster training times for complex models.

"Our customers are not buying GPUs, they are buying outcomes. Those outcomes depend on everything behind the GPU: the systems, the platform, the facility, the network, the logistics, and the accountability. By establishing these strategic relationships alongside committed engineering support, we provide clients with a unified commercial contract and singular guarantees allowing us to offer competitive pricing and pass those savings to our customers. This framework effectively removes operational deployment risk from client balance sheets, allowing global organizations to reach full production rapidly," said Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and President, Alpha Compute Corp.

Customer Impact

Through this expanded and fully integrated ecosystem, Alpha Compute expects to deliver unparalleled value to its enterprise customers, including:

Faster Time-to-Capacity: Accelerated deployments achieved through pre-validated architectures and seamless rack-scale integration.

Accelerated deployments achieved through pre-validated architectures and seamless rack-scale integration. Greater Supply Resilience: Minimized supply chain risk via multiple qualified, top-tier hardware and capacity sources.

Minimized supply chain risk via multiple qualified, top-tier hardware and capacity sources. Global Consistency: Uniform deployment, dedicated support, and strict service levels across all operating regions.

Uniform deployment, dedicated support, and strict service levels across all operating regions. Stronger Governance: Enhanced physical asset tracking, clearly defined access boundaries for audit and compliance, and cluster-wide SLA commitments.

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (NASDAQ: ALP) is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company specializing in GPU-as-a-service and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute's mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors including: finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/

Alpha Compute Corp. is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands and Delaware with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto, and is a founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition ( www.right2compute.com ).

Investor & Media Contact

Alpha Compute Corp.

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