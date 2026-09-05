Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2026) - As the pet business unit of Dreame Technology, Dreame Pet is showcasing nine upcoming smart pet products at IFA 2026 (Hall 7.1a), illustrating its user-centric approach to technology: meaningful intelligence shouldn't make pet care more complicated. Instead, it should turn hard-to-track daily details into clear, actionable insights for pet owners.

Under IFA 2026's theme, "The Future is Now," and as part of Dreame's exhibition theme, "EMPOWER YOUR DREAM LIFE," Dreame Pet is bringing together capabilities such as temperature control, weighing, cameras, pet recognition, cleaning support, and aquarium monitoring across real-life scenarios including rest, feeding, hydration, litter care, travel, home access, outdoor tracking, and aquatic care.





Dreame Pet intelligent sensing showcase

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Making Comfort More Responsive

Pet comfort often happens in quiet, everyday moments. Habitail Clima is designed to provide whole-bed temperature control, with automatic heating and cooling adjustment and fast temperature response. A load capacity of up to 20 kg, a detachable cover, and automatic weighing with a real-time LED display are designed to make the resting space more comfortable, adaptable, and easier for owners to monitor in everyday use.

Making Feeding and Hydration Easier to Track

Feeding and hydration are among the most basic pet care routines, but they can be difficult to follow consistently. Lumina Feast combines dual food compartments, an integrated nutrition tray, 2K live mealtime monitoring, voice interaction, freshness-focused sealed storage, and weighing-based intake tracking to make daily feeding easier to organize and manage. Lumina Flow supports cleaner and more visible hydration through clean and dirty water separation, an HD 145° wide-angle camera, bowl weighing, and multiple dispensing modes.

Making Access, Travel, and Location Boundaries Clearer

Between home and the outdoors, pet families often need to balance freedom, comfort, and clearer boundaries. Habitail Passage uses pet recognition, universal door fit, and emergency manual unlock to support more controlled home access. Lumina Pulse supports multi-mode positioning protection, clearer daily activity insights, custom virtual fence alerts, and lightweight comfort. TunnelGo features a runway-style expandable tunnel, grab-and-go portability, a climate comfort system, and premium travel design to support pets in travel scenarios.

Making Litter Care and Aquatic Living Less Effortful

Cleaning is one of the most repeated long-term tasks for pet families. Habitail Pure brings together open-entry comfort, four-layer anti-pinch safety, modular odor care, and app control for a more reassuring litter box experience. Habitail Aura emphasizes clearer visibility, easier disassembly and washing, home integration, reduced odor, and less frequent emptying. LumaTempo Smart Aquarium uses smart feeding control, powerful water circulation, multi-scene lighting, and smart monitoring and alerts to bring a more connected approach to desktop aquarium care.





Dreame Pet smart ecosystem at IFA

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From Individual Devices to a Smart Pet Living Ecosystem

For Dreame Pet, the value of smart pet products is not limited to automation. It lies in helping pet families build a more consistent understanding of everyday routines, from temperature and weight to feeding, hydration, litter care, home access, outdoor movement, and aquatic care. Intelligent sensing turns small repeated moments into clearer care insights that can support more confident daily decisions.

"For many families, pets are no longer an addition to life, but part of life itself," said Yanting Yang, Head of the Pet Business Unit at Dreame Technology and President of Pilo Tech Co. Inc. "Dreame Pet hopes to use more thoughtful sensing, steadier automation, and more intuitive interaction to help owners understand and respond to their pets with greater confidence, especially in moments when they cannot always be physically present. Technology should not replace the bond between people and pets; it should help that bond enter everyday life in a calmer and more dependable way."

During IFA 2026, Dreame Pet will present its smart pet living ecosystem at Messe Berlin, Hall 7.1a & 7.1b, supported by product demonstrations, product demo videos, media booth tours, creator booth tours, and on-site interviews.

Note: Products referenced are upcoming products. Final specifications, features, availability, and configurations may vary by market and should be confirmed through official local launch information. The products are designed to support everyday care and lifestyle experiences and should not be used as medical devices or veterinary diagnostic tools.

About Dreame Pet

Dreame Pet is the pet business unit of Dreame Technology, focused on creating intelligent, design-led products for modern life with pets. Its portfolio spans rest, travel, feeding, hydration, litter care, home access, tracking, and connected companionship scenarios, with a shared commitment to thoughtful engineering, refined design, and meaningful support for everyday pet care. For more information, please visit: http://www.dreamepet.cn/.

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