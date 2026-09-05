OpAIda Opens Office at Plug and Play, Unveiling AI Strategy Across the Life Sciences Value Chain

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2026 / opAIda, an enterprise artificial intelligence company focused on transforming complex, knowledge-intensive workflows, today celebrated the grand opening of its Silicon Valley office at Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California.

The opening marked more than a geographic expansion for opAIda. It represented an strategic step as the company sharpened its focus on Life Sciences and advanced its vision for an AI platform designed to support key workflows across the industry's value chain.

From Regulatory AI to the Life Sciences Value Chain

Drug development generates enormous volumes of scientific, clinical, quality, regulatory and operational information. Yet many of the workflows connecting that information remain involve manual processes, multiple systems and specialized human expertise. OpAIda sees an opportunity for enterprise AI to change that.

The company is initially concentrating on one of the most document-intensive and consequential areas of the pharmaceutical industry: regulatory and FDA report writing.

Rather than treating report writing simply as a generative AI task, opAIda is developing AI-enabled workflows designed to help life sciences organizations organize source information, retrieve supporting evidence, generate structured content, conduct quality reviews and maintain traceability throughout the reporting process.

The company's initial target customers include pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

From this regulatory entry point, opAIda plans to progressively extend its capabilities across the broader life sciences value chain: Research > Discovery & Design > Pathology & Biomarkers > Clinical Development > Regulatory > Manufacturing & Supply Chain > Commercial

The goal is to create an increasingly connected intelligence layer that helps scientific and business teams work with complex enterprise knowledge throughout the drug lifecycle.

"At opAIda, we are not building AI simply because AI is exciting. We want to solve real problems where complexity, knowledge and human expertise matter," said Zhenni Jackson, CEO and co-founder of opAIda. "Life sciences is exactly that kind of industry. Developing a medicine can take years, involve thousands of decisions and generate enormous amounts of scientific and regulatory documentation. We believe AI can help people connect that knowledge, reduce repetitive work and support these workflows with AI-enabled capabilities."

Zhenni Jackson, CEO and co-founder of opAIda, speaks at opAIda's Silicon Valley office grand opening.

According to Jackson, the company's strategy is very focused: enter through regulatory, then expand across the life sciences value chain. FDA report writing gives the company a practical starting point where there is a clear operational need and the value of automation can be evaluated. From there, opAIda's ambition is much bigger-to help intelligence flow from research and drug development all the way to manufacturing and commercialization."

"AI in Life Sciences must be built around trust, context and accountability," said Dr. Yingchao Zhang, Dr. YZ, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer of opAIda. "Our goal is to develop systems that can work with complex scientific and regulatory knowledge while preserving traceability and keeping experts in control. By combining AI technologies with domain-specific workflows, we can help organizations improve workflow efficiency while maintaining the rigor required to make decisions that affect patients."

A new chapter as opAIda sets a presence at Plug and Play

Plug and Play is one of the world's largest innovation platforms, with a global network spanning more than 550 corporate partners, 60-plus cities and 25-plus industry verticals. The platform manages more than $1 billion in assets under management and has supported more than 100,000 startups, including more than 2,500 portfolio companies and over 30 unicorns. Its ecosystem includes more than 1,000 mentors and more than 100 accelerator and innovation programs worldwide.

At opAIda's grand opening, Dr. Yingchao Zhang, Chief AI Officer of opAIda, introduced Rouzbeh Borhani, Head of Semiconductors at Plug and Play, who welcomed opAIda to Silicon Valley on behalf of Plug and Play.

"Plug and Play is proud to welcome opAIda to our Silicon Valley community," said Rouzbeh Borhani, Head of Semiconductors at Plug and Play. "The company's focus on applying enterprise AI to complex Life Sciences workflows reflects the kind of meaningful, practical innovation we seek to support. We look forward to helping opAIda leverage Plug and Play's global network of corporations, investors, startups and technology partners as it grows its presence, develops strategic relationships and expands across the Life Sciences value chain."

Building Enterprise AI Around Knowledge, Not Just Prompts

opAIda's approach centers on AI systems capable of working with complex enterprise information rather than relying solely on general-purpose chatbot interactions.

Its technology is being developed to support document-intensive workflows involving knowledge retrieval, structured generation, review, quality control and enterprise data integration.

This approach is particularly relevant in life sciences, where AI-generated output must be grounded in source information and operate within highly controlled business and regulatory environments.

The company believes the next phase of enterprise AI will move toward AI-enabled workflows that understand organizational knowledge and assist humans throughout complete business processes.

Against this backdrop, the opening represented both a celebration and a declaration of its next chapter.

Plug&Play lobby where OpAIda now has a presence.

"Silicon Valley has always represented the courage to imagine what does not exist yet," Jackson said. "For opAIda, this office is small in square footage, but reflects the company's broader ambitions."

About opAIda

opAIda - AI for Real-World Applications is an enterprise artificial intelligence company developing AI solutions for complex, knowledge-intensive workflows.

The company is sharpening its focus on the Life Sciences value chain, beginning with regulatory and FDA report writing for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and CRO organizations and building toward broader applications across research, drug discovery and development, clinical operations, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and supply chain, and commercialization.

opAIda combines enterprise knowledge, AI models and workflow automation to help teams organize information into usable insights while keeping human expertise at the center of critical decisions.

With its new Silicon Valley presence at Plug and Play Tech Center, opAIda is building toward a larger vision: AI for Real-World Impact. From Regulatory Intelligence to the Life Sciences Value Chain.

Media Contact

Organization: opAIda

Contact Person Name: Zhenni Jackson

Website: https://opaida.ai/

Email: zhenni.jackson@opaida.ai

City: Sunnyvale

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: opAIda

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/opaida-opens-office-at-plug-and-play-unveiling-ai-strategy-across-the-1217326