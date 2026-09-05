Hilltop Painting Brings Trusted Interior and Exterior Painting to Whatcom and Skagit County Homes

Family-owned Hilltop Painting serves Bellingham and all of Whatcom and Skagit County with interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, and commercial painting. The company holds a 4.9 rating across 185 customer reviews and handles every job from the free written estimate to the final walkthrough. Learn more at hilltoppainting.com or (360) 310-8391.

BELLINGHAM, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2026 / Hilltop Painting, a family-owned painting company based in Bellingham, provides interior painting, exterior painting, cabinet refinishing, drywall and sheetrock repair, and commercial painting for homeowners and businesses across Whatcom County and Skagit County, Washington.

The company works in Bellingham, Ferndale, Lynden, Blaine, Birch Bay, Everson, Nooksack, Sumas, Custer, and Sudden Valley, and across Skagit County in Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon, and Sedro-Woolley. Crews handle everything from single rooms to full exterior repaints, kitchen cabinet refinishing, new construction, and multi-building commercial projects such as offices, warehouses, and homeowner associations.

Northwest Washington weather is hard on paint. Salt air off the coast, valley fog, and more than 35 inches of rain a year mean preparation matters more than the final coat. Hilltop Painting pressure washes, scrapes, primes, and repairs rotten wood before any paint goes on, and uses Sherwin-Williams products matched to each surface. Every project ends with a final walkthrough, and nothing gets called done until it looks right.

"We treat every house like a neighbor's house, because around here it usually is one," said Daniel Kolbert, owner of Hilltop Painting. "Do the prep right, use good materials, show up when you said you would, and stand behind the work. That is the whole playbook."

Hilltop Painting holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating across 185 customer reviews on Google, Thumbtack, Angi, Yelp, and Facebook. The company is licensed and insured in Washington State and is an EPA Lead-Safe Certified firm for work on homes built before 1978, which covers much of Bellingham's Columbia, Sunnyland, and York neighborhoods. Beyond painting, the team offers stucco painting, historic exterior repaints, carpentry and wood replacement, pressure washing, and color consultations with real brushed-out samples.

Free written estimates are available year-round. Homeowners can see completed local projects, real Sherwin-Williams colors, and verified customer reviews at hilltoppainting.com.

About Hilltop Painting

Hilltop Painting is a family-owned, full-service painting company in Bellingham, Washington, serving all of Whatcom and Skagit County. Services include interior house painting, exterior house painting, cabinet painting and refinishing, drywall and sheetrock repair, commercial painting, carpentry, stucco painting, historic exterior painting, and lead paint removal. Call or text (360) 310-8391 or visit hilltoppainting.com for a free written estimate.

Media Contact

Organization: Hilltop Painting

Contact Person Name: Daniel

Website: https://hilltoppainting.com/

Email: office@hilltoppainting.com

Contact Number: +13603108391

Address: 2219 Rimland Dr, Bellingham, WA 98226

City: Bellingham

State: Washington

Country: United States

SOURCE: Hilltop Painting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/hilltop-painting-brings-trusted-interior-and-exterior-painting-to-what-1217327