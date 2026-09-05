ToolDance Unveils X1 Smart Desktop CNC Mill at IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ToolDance, a technology company focused on smart desktop CNC solutions, unveiled its flagship product ToolDance X1 Smart Desktop CNC Mill at IFA 2026 in Berlin, Germany.

On the opening day, live demonstrations of the X1's complete workflow-from machining setup to finished part-drew makers, engineers, manufacturing professionals, and other industry visitors. Learn more about the X1 Smart Desktop CNC Mill.

"What has been especially encouraging at IFA is seeing people watch the X1 turn raw material into a finished part and immediately start thinking about how they could use it in their own work," said Will Wang, Founder and CEO of ToolDance. "Our goal is to bring professional CNC capabilities to makers, engineers, and small businesses in a more accessible desktop format, while retaining the performance required for real manufacturing tasks."

Designed to bring industrial-grade machining into personal workspaces, the X1 features a 1,500W PMSM spindle with speeds of up to 24,000rpm for precise finishing. It delivers positioning repeatability of ±0.01mm. Its 400 × 265 × 180mm three-axis work envelope accommodates functional parts such as fixtures, molds, machine plates, and housings.

The X1 supports dry and flood-coolant machining across a range of metals, wood, and engineering plastics. Its rigid cast aluminum-alloy frame helps reduce vibration for stable machining and clean, consistent surface finishes.

ToolDance Studio is designed to simplify the CNC workflow from model to finished part. It includes DFM analysis, step-by-step workholding guidance, and an image-to-model feature that generates editable geometry from photographs or reference images. A nine-tool automatic tool changer automates tool changes across multi-operation jobs, while an optional simultaneous four- or five-axis module expands the X1's capabilities for complex parts and curved surfaces.

ToolDance X1 will remain on display at Hall 17, Booth H17-205 at Messe Berlin from Sept. 4-8, 2026, with live machining demonstrations throughout the event. The product is scheduled to launch on Kickstarter in October 2026.

For more information, visit: https://www.tooldance.ai or refer to the original press release.

About ToolDance

ToolDance is a technology company focused on smart desktop CNC solutions. With the vision of "Your Personal Factory," ToolDance integrates hardware, software, and automation to make industrial-grade manufacturing capabilities more accessible, helping makers, engineers, professionals, and small businesses turn ideas into physical products more efficiently.

Media Contact: info@tooldance.ai

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