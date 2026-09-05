WorldIPI LLC: What Gives With Eylsia Nicolas's Numbers? Why One of the Fastest-Growing Artists in the World Is Invisible on Industry-Controlled Platforms

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 5, 2026 / Eylsia Nicolas is one of the most unusual success stories in modern music. She has nearly three-quarters of a billion views on Meta, dominates global singer-songwriter charts, earns rave reviews from curators, critics, and radio stations - yet on industry-partnered platforms, you practically need a magnifying glass to find her.

Why?

According to Nicolas, the answer is simple:

"I don't play the industry game. I create for my fans - the people who actually want to see me."

Her numbers reflect a deeper truth about her career: Eylsia Nicolas has always been an outsider, in every field she has ever entered.

A Life Built Outside the System

Nicolas's biography reads like a list of places she never should have belonged - and yet succeeded anyway.

Sports: The Tennis Prodigy Who Didn't Fit In

"I really never should have been in tennis," she says.

"I was too short, too light, and started playing international tournaments at ten - sixty pounds at the Orange Bowl."

She became the youngest winner of the Irish Open at 14, competed at Wimbledon and the US Open, and then lost her career to injury from overtraining.

"When I say I didn't fit in, I mean it literally."

Law: The Degree She Never Wanted

She went to law school.

She never practiced law.

She never liked it.

Another system she walked into - and walked out of.

Music: The Executive Who Wasn't Supposed to Sing

She loved to sing, but instead became President of a record label, filling Christmas albums with public-domain songs.

Her company's patented format, Deco Disc, partnered with every major label - from ASCAP to Disney.

A Snoopy & The Royal Guardsmen album that once sold poorly is now a collectible worth twenty times its retail price.

Even in music, she was an outsider who created value where no one expected it.

Hollywood: The Rise, the Crash, the Scars

She made money in Hollywood, lived among A-listers in her mid-twenties - and then crashed.

Hospital.

Rehab.

Scars on her wrists she still carries as reminders.

Another world she entered, mastered, and left.

Academia: The President With No Experience

She became President of New York College of Health Professions, guiding it through its first national accreditation.

Another system she wasn't supposed to succeed in - but did.

Luxury & Fashion: Building Brands During Tariffs

She launched luxury and fashion lines during one of the worst tariff periods for small businesses.

Another outsider win.

Health & Technology: Losing Her Voice, Then Rebuilding It

COVID complications cost her 20% of her lung capacity and damaged her vocal cords.

Instead of quitting, she developed patented sound technology, combined it with AI, and rebuilt her voice.

The result?

• Listener's Award for Best Pop Song of 2025

• Nomination for Best New Artist 2025

• 8 out of the Top 10 songs on Groover's Global Singer-Songwriter Chart in one week

• Six genres dominated in the same week

Another system she wasn't supposed to win - but did.

2026: The Acceleration

In 2026, her audience exploded.

Nearly three-quarters of a billion views on Meta.

On track to pass one billion.

Her fans find her instantly.

Industry-controlled platforms?

Opaque algorithms, corporate partnerships, and gatekeeping.

"You'd need a microscope to find me on industry-dominated channels," she says.

"But my fans? They always find me."

Publishing & Education: Reinventing Two More Industries

Her new book, Hold on Another Day, is available on Amazon - but the real innovation is BookKards, a disruptive publishing technology where readers ask questions and shape their own experience.

The business model is built on micro-transactions of AI tokens, not static books.

Her education platform, EDTV, has entered prototype.

It delivers one-on-one instruction through patented and patent-pending technology.

Meanwhile, New York City bans AI for students - but allows teachers to use it to write lesson plans.

Another system she challenges by simply doing what works.

The Answer to the Numbers

So what gives with Eylsia Nicolas's numbers?

Why is she massive on some platforms and microscopic on others?

Her answer:

"I've always been an outsider - in sports, music, education, fashion, publishing.

I succeed where the public decides I should succeed, not where the industry decides."

"Thank God I don't have to live off royalties.

'Starving artist' is what happens when artists play the corporate game.

The suits win. The artists starve.

But don't worry - I'm easy to find."

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 750 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/what-gives-with-eylsia-nicolass-numbers-why-one-of-the-fastest-1217330