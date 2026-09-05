Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 05.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarmstufe Rot…: Wolfram und Wolfram-Aktien explodieren! Zündet jetzt die nächste Aktien-Story?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.09.2026 20:42 Uhr
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Generations Ahead: Nocpix Teases Its Next-Generation Flagship Thermal Riflescope

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nocpix, a developer of advanced outdoor electro-optical imaging technology, has teased the next generation of its flagship thermal riflescope. Built around the needs of serious hunters, the new generation is set to take Nocpix's approach to thermal imaging, precision, and field performance further.

Designed for professional hunters, Nocpix's flagship thermal riflescope platform brings together Nocpix-developed thermal sensors, high-performance optics, and Ocular Zoom within a traditional tube-style riflescope platform, while select models also integrate laser rangefinding and ballistic calculation. From its first generation onward, the series has continued to evolve, driven by one goal - helping hunters see more clearly, make more confident decisions and stay focused on the hunt.

When Specifications Keep Rising, What Comes Next?

In recent years, premium thermal riflescopes have continued to push the boundaries of resolution, sensitivity, detection range and magnification. But as core specifications continue to improve, the questions that matter to hunters are changing: How much detail remains when zooming in? Can imaging and ranging stay reliable in challenging weather? And can hunters move from detecting a target to getting useful information faster and more directly?

The next stage of competition is about more than numbers on a specification sheet.

Turning Technology into Real-World Experience

Nocpix has established a clear direction for its flagship thermal riflescopes: advancing sensing, optics, and viewing while focusing more on how these technologies come together in real-world field use.

With Nocpix-developed thermal sensors, Reality+ imaging, Ocular Zoom, and select-model ranging and ballistic features, it brings key technologies together as one system.

For Nocpix, being "Ahead" is not about bigger numbers, but about turning technology into real improvements hunters can experience in the field.

Where Should the Next Generation Be Ahead?

The next-generation thermal riflescope will continue to push core performance forward - from thermal sensitivity, image detail and higher-magnification performance to more reliable ranging in challenging conditions.

But performance is only part of the story. The next-generation product is being developed around a bigger question: how can technology help hunters see more, make decisions faster, and stay focused on the hunt?

Nocpix has already taken one step ahead. Now, Nocpix is taking the next.

More will be revealed soon.

Generations Ahead.

For further information:
Nocpix Marketing Department
Email: info@nocpix.com
Website: www.nocpix.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/generations-ahead-nocpix-teases-its-next-generation-flagship-thermal-riflescope-302870718.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.