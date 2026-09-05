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PR Newswire
05.09.2026 21:30 Uhr
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LiberNovo Brings Dynamic Ergonomic Seating to IFA 2026 and Supports Special Olympics New York

Maxis Series Brings More Space and Support to Big & Tall Users

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LiberNovo is exhibiting at IFA 2026 from September 4 to 8 at Messe Berlin, presenting its dynamic ergonomic seating range at Hall 7, Stand 7.2a-105. The Maxis Series leads the stand, alongside the LiberNovo Omni Pro and Omni SE. LiberNovo Omni Pro has also earned nominations in two IFA Innovation Awards categories: Best in Design and Best in Tech for Good & Accessibility.

Founded in 1924, IFA is a leading global event for consumer technology and home appliances. Its 2026 theme, "The future is now," explores how innovation is reshaping everyday life and connected living.

Maxis Series: Built for Bigger Builds

Maxis was designed for taller, broader and heavier users rather than scaled up from a standard chair. Its 52 cm (20.5-inch) seat depth, wider cushion, reinforced frame, aluminum-alloy base and four-direction armrests provide more room and stable support for long work, gaming and creative sessions.

All three versions offer five-stage recline from 105° to 160°. Maxis Manual uses a knob to set lumbar depth. Maxis Electric adds motorized lumbar support and OmniStretch guided back stretching, while Maxis Airflow adds active seat ventilation for extended sessions in warmer environments.

Also on display, Omni Pro combines motorized lumbar adjustment, OmniStretch and Active Airflow. The manually adjusted Omni SE offers a practical entry point to LiberNovo's Dynamic Ergonomics approach.

Supporting Special Olympics New York

LiberNovo is sponsoring Special Olympics New York with a donation of Omni ergonomic chairs, supporting office teams across the Albany headquarters, NYC office, and Long Island office. The sponsorship reflects LiberNovo's commitment to inclusion and well-being. Behind every athlete's journey are people coordinating programs, managing volunteers, and building community, often without recognition. By supporting these teams, LiberNovo continues its work of designing for real human needs wherever they appear: in the studio, the office, or on the field.

Experience LiberNovo in Berlin

Media, retail partners and visitors can experience the Maxis Series at Hall 7, Stand 7.2a-105. Interviews and business meetings can be booked at pr@libernovo.com.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo builds dynamic ergonomic seating designed around movement rather than fixed posture. Learn more at libernovo.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/libernovo-brings-dynamic-ergonomic-seating-to-ifa-2026-and-supports-special-olympics-new-york-302870728.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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