Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE): TWSE deepens global capital market partnerships in London

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) will lead a delegation to London this September to strengthen investor engagement for Taiwan-listed companies, promote the Asian Asset Management Center (AAMC) initiative, and deepen collaboration with global financial institutions.

The visit comes as international participation in Taiwan's equity market continues to expand. Foreign investors' share of TWSE-listed market capitalization increased from 39.56% in 2022 to 48.61% in the second quarter of 2026, approaching half of the market's total value and underscoring their increasingly important role in connecting Taiwan-listed companies with global capital.

"London is a key market for Taiwan as we deepen engagement with global investors and financial institutions," said TWSE Chairman Sherman Lin. "Through this visit, we look forward to showcasing the latest developments and strengths of Taiwan's companies and capital market, advancing the Asian Asset Management Center initiative, and strengthening two-way connections between Taiwan and global capital markets."

Following the successful investor outreach program in New York in March, TWSE will partner with SinoPac Securities in London to facilitate meetings between Taiwan-listed companies and institutional investors. A luncheon presentation will also provide investors with an update on developments in Taiwan's capital market and its investment opportunities.

TWSE will participate in the Taiwan Financial Briefing Forum - London Edition, jointly organized by the Taiwan Academy of Banking and Finance and Z/Yen Group. Under the theme, "Unlocking Taiwan's Edge as Asia's Asset Management Hub," the forum will showcase Taiwan's deep and liquid capital markets, substantial private wealth, and growing demand for wealth management services. TWSE will also highlight the policy direction of the Asian Asset Management Center initiative and its role in supporting Taiwan's development as a leading asset management hub in Asia.

About TWSE

The Taiwan Stock Exchange (the TWSE) commenced operations on February 9, 1962, and is responsible for operating and advancing Taiwan's securities market. Its core business activities include listing, trading, clearing and settlement, and market surveillance. These functions encompass listing promotion and review, post-listing supervision and corporate governance, maintaining orderly market operations, securities firm services, investor protection, clearing and settlement activities, safeguarding against market defaults, and monitoring illegal trading activities. Through these efforts, the TWSE provides comprehensive services to support the development and integrity of Taiwan's securities market.

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