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PR Newswire
05.09.2026 21:54 Uhr
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PrimeBOT Wins Official IFA Innovation Awards as Personal Robotics Moves Closer to the Home

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeBOT made a high-impact debut at IFA 2026, earning official recognition for both PrimeBOT T1 and PrimeBOT Q1 while drawing strong interest from international news outlets, industry professionals, creators, and visitors across Messe Berlin and ShowStoppers.

PrimeBOT T1 was named the winner of the IFA Innovation Award for Content Creation Technology, while PrimeBOT Q1 was selected as an IFA NEXT Honoree.

The IFA Innovation Awards are IFA Berlin's official awards program, recognizing standout innovation at one of the world's largest consumer tech events. The on-stage recognition highlighted two complementary directions in PrimeBOT's personal robotics strategy: T1's transformable, cross-scenario approach to mobility and creative use, and Q1's emphasis on personalized interaction, programmability, movement, and long-term companionship.

The awards were matched by strong engagement throughout the show. Much of it focused on what it would feel like to live with a personal robot. Media participants walked alongside Q1, tested balancing responses, and interacted almost like they would with a child. T1's transformation process drew immediate attention across the show floor, while its reactions to touch and head pats made the experience intimate and personal.

That response reinforced one of PrimeBOT's central ideas: the next breakthrough in consumer robotics will not come from another single-purpose machine, but from robots capable of becoming part of everyday family life.

PrimeBOT International Market CMO Yuan Zou expanded on that idea as a speaker during the IFA Dream Stage panel "Robots in the Kitchen and Home: From Task-Specific Tools to Humanoids," alongside Dr. Glenn Mathijssen of Circus Group, Jennifer Pattison Tuohy of The Verge, Raghav Gupta of Posha, and Michael Wolf of The Spoon.

"For decades, we have judged robots by an industrial standard: how much work can they replace? But the home operates under a different value system," said Yuan Zou. "A personal robot doesn't have to do everything on day one, but it has to create value. That can begin with interaction, companionship, learning, and creativity, then deepen as the robot better understands the user and the home, and eventually expands into more meaningful physical assistance. Before a robot can become truly useful in the home, it first has to earn its place there."

PrimeBOT will continue live demonstrations throughout IFA 2026 at Booth H25-150. Media, partners, and attendees are invited to experience PrimeBOT T1 and PrimeBOT Q1 in person.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primebot-wins-official-ifa-innovation-awards-as-personal-robotics-moves-closer-to-the-home-302870732.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.