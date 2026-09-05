PITAKA Marks Its Next Chapter in Berlin With "Signals in the Wind," Unveiling New iPhone 18 Accessories

At The Feuerle Collection in Berlin, PITAKA hosted its inaugural brand event, premiering the new 'Wind Over Wheat' design and debuting Trace Form-the brand's original textured-weave technique.

BERLIN, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PITAKA, known for its aramid-fiber phone cases, MagSafe accessories and tech accessories for iPhone and Samsung devices, marked a new chapter for the brand on the evening of September 4, hosting its first-ever brand event, "Signals in the Wind" at The Feuerle Collection, a converted industrial-era space turned art museum in Berlin. From 8 p.m., guests, press and industry partners filled the space, and the evening drew widespread praise as a striking debut for PITAKA's move from tech accessories into a broader lifestyle brand built around materials and design.

The evening unfolded across five stations built around PITAKA's philosophy of Material & Sense. In "Material Speaks," a wheat-field-inspired product display let guests handle PITAKA Moment and Trace pieces side by side, feeling firsthand how aramid fiber shifts from an industrial material into something more emotional. "Meditation in the Wind" paired field recordings - wind through wheat, rustling stalks, birdsong - with the sounds of aramid fiber and weaving, inviting guests into a moment that can't be repeated. The night's centerpiece was the world premiere of the Wind Over Wheat Trace Form Edition, followed by the public debut of Trace Form itself: PITAKA's technique for letting select fibers drift from their programmed path, so texture emerges from the interplay of human judgment and material response. A short film closed the evening, following a sound artist's process from recording in the wheat fields to performing an original score live on-site - an experiment, PITAKA said, in how perception itself gets captured.

Wind Over Wheat, the latest addition to the Trace collection, is inspired by the fleeting movement of wind across a wheat field and uses woven aramid fiber to capture the rhythm of the landscape. It arrives in three finishes - Golden Drift, Surging Awn and Berlin Nocturne - with the limited Trace Form Edition launching September 17, timed to PITAKA's new iPhone 18 accessories collection.

"Technology has become incredibly precise, but we're interested in what happens when we leave room for material, human judgment and nature to participate in the process," said James Zheng, Founder of PITAKA. "We want to create products that do more than perform a function - products that people can see, touch and feel a connection with."

Through "Signals in the Wind," PITAKA is shifting the conversation beyond conventional accessory features such as thinness and protection, toward material, aesthetics and sensory experience - establishing the brand not simply as a maker of phone cases and tech accessories, but as a distinctive voice in material-led design and modern technology lifestyle.

About PITAKA

PITAKA is a material technology and lifestyle brand exploring how advanced materials, craftsmanship and thoughtful design can shape the way everyday technology feels. Built around its philosophy of Material & Sense, PITAKA creates aramid-fiber phone cases, MagSafe accessories, tech organization and lifestyle products for Apple and Samsung devices.

Website: www.ipitaka.com

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