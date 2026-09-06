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PR Newswire
06.09.2026 00:30 Uhr
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Elitewheels & evolve: evolve and ELITEWHEELS Bring Engineering-Driven Cycling Performance to Italian Bike Festival 2026

MISANO, Italy, Sept. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- evolve and ELITEWHEELS are showcasing their latest developments in high-performance cycling at Italian Bike Festival (IBF) 2026, taking place September 4-6 at Misano World Circuit. The brands are welcoming riders, media, industry professionals and cycling enthusiasts to Booth W3, where product innovation, professional racing experience and real-world riding come together.

At this year's festival, evolve is presenting its latest performance cycling developments, built around a data-driven approach to weight, stiffness, aerodynamics and ride characteristics. The brand continues to develop its product portfolio with a focus on measurable performance and race-ready engineering, including its CIMA road and CIMA GR gravel platforms, while preparing further developments in other potential categories.

ELITEWHEELS, with more than 15 years of experience in high-performance carbon wheels, is highlighting its expertise in developing lightweight, aerodynamic and reliable wheel systems. Its products have been tested and ridden in competitive racing environments, including by UCI professional riders, reinforcing the brand's long-term commitment to proven performance and reliability.

A key part of the IBF experience is the opportunity for visitors to hear directly from professional riders. On September 4, evolve and ELITEWHEELS hosted conversations with riders from their sponsored UCI teams, including experienced professional Domenico Pozzovivo and riders from Italian team MG.K Vis, discussing racing, equipment selection, training and performance. Following the sessions, selected products were also available for visitors to experience through test rides.

The response at the booth has provided an opportunity for the brands to engage directly with the European cycling community, with media, riders, dealers, and visitors visiting Booth W3 during the opening day. "For equipment choosing during grand tours, reliable is the most important thing, this is also what I see from Elitewheels" said Domenico Pozzovivo.

IBF 2026 also represents an important step in the brands' continued development in Europe. Through local distribution partnerships, professional team collaborations, media engagement and direct rider experiences, evolve and ELITEWHEELS are strengthening their connections with cyclists and industry partners across key European markets.

Looking ahead, both brands will continue investing in product development, testing and European market support, with new R&D capabilities and further performance-focused products planned for the coming seasons.

Visitors attending IBF 2026 can find evolve and ELITEWHEELS at Booth W3 through September 6.

About evolve
evolve is a performance cycling brand focused on engineering-driven product development. Built on extensive expertise in carbon composite materials and bicycle manufacturing, evolve develops race-oriented frames and bicycles through data, testing and real-world rider feedback.

About ELITEWHEELS
With more than 15 years of experience in high-performance carbon wheels, ELITEWHEELS develops lightweight, aerodynamic and reliable wheel systems for cyclists ranging from everyday riders to competitive racers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/evolve-and-elitewheels-bring-engineering-driven-cycling-performance-to-italian-bike-festival-2026-302870749.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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