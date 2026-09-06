CoolFly Aircraft: CoolFly to Showcase Personal Flight Portfolio and NA80 Flight-Control Technology at IFA Berlin 2026

Dream ST will be on display as CoolFly highlights flagship Urban, high-performance Dream Pro and its expanding global dealer network

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CoolFly, a developer of personal electric aircraft and eVTOL technologies, is showcasing its Dream ST personal aircraft at IFA Berlin 2026, taking place September 4-8 at Messe Berlin.

Dream ST is on display at CityCube Hall B, Booth CCBB-143, in IFA's Mobility area. While Dream ST is the aircraft physically presented at the show, CoolFly is also introducing its broader product portfolio, including high-performance Dream Pro and flagship Urban.

Dream ST is a lightweight, single-seat electric aircraft designed for personal and recreational flight, featuring a seated configuration and quick-fold design for easier transportation and storage.

Dream Pro extends the platform with greater payload, endurance and performance. It supports a maximum payload of 120 kg, reaches a maximum speed of 100 km/h, and can achieve up to 40 minutes of flight time with a 70 kg pilot onboard, depending on operating and environmental conditions.

Urban, CoolFly's flagship personal aircraft, features a standing-position configuration and enclosed-propeller architecture, reflecting the company's effort to create a more intuitive and distinctive personal flight experience.

All three aircraft share CoolFly's self-developed NA80 flight control system. NA80 uses a dual-redundant architecture with two independent flight-control units, each integrating three aviation-grade inertial measurement units (IMUs). The system continuously monitors aircraft attitude and motion, supports millisecond-level fault detection and failover, and serves as a common technology foundation across CoolFly's product portfolio.

Dream ST, Dream Pro and Urban have all obtained CE and FCC certifications for applicable product compliance requirements, supporting CoolFly's continued international expansion.

CoolFly is also actively recruiting dealers, distributors and commercial partners worldwide, with a current focus on Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East and other key markets.

Prospective partners and media are invited to visit CoolFly at IFA Berlin 2026, CityCube Hall B, Booth CCBB-143.

About CoolFly

CoolFly develops personal electric aircraft and eVTOL technologies, integrating aircraft design, propulsion and self-developed flight-control systems to make personal flight more accessible.

Media: press@coolflyaircraft.com

Business: support@coolflyaircraft.com

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