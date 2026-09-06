Haier Group: Haier Showcases AI-Powered Smart Home Ecosystem at IFA 2026

Connected products understand and adapt to everyday needs

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haier, the world's No. 1 brand in major home appliances for 17 consecutive years*, showcased an AI-powered smart home ecosystem at IFA 2026 spanning garment care, refrigeration, cooking, entertainment, digital services and robotics. Under the theme "Home of Intelligent Possibilities," the showcase demonstrates how connected appliances can evolve into a coordinated home that senses conditions, understands context, learns from user habits and adapts the way devices operate, creating a more intuitive and responsive experience at home.

AI That Adapts to Everyday Life

Across the portfolio, AI turns real-time information into practical adjustments. The Vision 15 washing machine uses an internal camera, sensors and algorithms to detect factors such as load size, balance and foam levels, and then adjust water levels, detergent dosing, drum movement and program settings. In refrigeration, the Maestro prototype brings several preservation technologies together. Its AI Food Care System 2.0 recognizes stored ingredients and recommends suitable conditions to help users manage food more effectively.

The ID Ultimate Series 6 oven applies the same approach to cooking. Its internal camera recognizes food, monitors cooking progress and can stop the program when the desired result has been reached. In the living room, UltraSense AI analyzes content and ambient conditions to adjust picture and sound on Haier Smart TVs in real time.

Together, these technologies extend AI into coordinated home scenarios across laundry, food care, cooking and entertainment. The hOn app brings Haier Europe's connected products, services and home experiences together in a single digital environment, enabling them to work together around daily routines and translate connected technology into practical benefits at home.

This progression from individual products to coordinated home scenarios is already reaching users at scale. According to Euromonitor International, Haier Smart Home was recognized as the world's No. 1 smart home enterprise based on global smart home revenue in 2025. Haier smart home platform has surpassed 130 million registered users worldwide and recorded 86.1 billion smart scene interactions in 2025.

Extending Intelligence Into Physical Interaction

Haier also showed how AI and embodied intelligence could translate smart home intelligence into physical tasks. The showcase featured humanoid robots interacting with appliances, robotic cleaning systems designed to recognize objects and different types of dirt, along with companion robots developed for voice assistance and personalized support.

The Haier Exoskeleton extended this theme beyond the home. Its sensors and algorithms interpret movement intentions in real time and adjust the assistance provided to each user, supporting mobility while preserving natural movement. Together, the demonstrations reflect Haier's work to connect AI, appliances and robotics around practical human needs.

This technology portfolio is supported by Haier's "10+N" open innovation system, which connects global research resources with local user insights. In the first half of 2026, Haier topped on IPRdaily's global smart home invention patent list for the 15th consecutive time. Looking ahead, Haier plans to invest at least 13 billion euros over the next five years, with a focus on foundational technologies including artificial intelligence, semiconductors and IoT security to underpin its AI-native transformation.

Haier's presence at IFA also highlights its global sports partnerships under the "Play with the Number Ones" concept, connecting the pursuit of excellence in sports with the brand's focus on innovation, performance and better user experiences worldwide.

Visitors can experience Haier's smart home technologies in Hall 3.1 at Stand 101 during IFA 2026 in Berlin from Sept. 4 to 8.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2026 Edition; % unit share, 2025 volume sales data

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haier-showcases-ai-powered-smart-home-ecosystem-at-ifa-2026-302870777.html