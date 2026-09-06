DREO Unveils New Air Purifier, Heating Innovations and Air Intelligence at IFA 2026, Shaping the Future of Home Wellness

DREO introduces its new Air Purifier lineup, led by the flagship Air Purifier 530S, combining TurboPure technology with AI-powered RGBIC lighting to deliver high-performance purification with a more intuitive user experience.

DREO Air Intelligence debuts as an AI-powered system that enables air products to better understand, adapt to and coordinate around changing home environments.

DREO showcases its next-generation heating technologies, featuring new airflow innovations designed to deliver more adaptive, personalized and whole-room warmth.

DREO hosts an IFA Dream Stage panel with leaders from the Connectivity Standards Alliance and Polar to discuss how AI, connectivity and intelligent air management can shape the future of home wellness.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DREO, a global smart home brand, today unveiled its latest innovations at IFA 2026, including a new Air Purifier lineup led by the flagship DREO Air Purifier 530S, DREO Air Intelligence, an AI-powered system for home air management, and its latest heating technologies. Under the theme "AIR, Mastered," DREO is showcasing its vision for making home air more intelligent, with products and technologies designed to better sense indoor environments, adapt to changing conditions and deliver more personalized comfort experiences.

"For years, DREO has focused on advancing air comfort through stronger performance, thoughtful product design and seamless connectivity," said Olivia Xu, Chief Marketing Officer at DREO. "Today marks the next step in that journey. We believe the future of home comfort will not be defined by smarter individual products alone, but by continuously rethinking how people experience air in everyday life. From purification and heating to intelligent home air management, every innovation we introduce is designed to make home comfort more intuitive, adaptive and personal."

New Flagship DREO Air Purifier 530S with TurboPure Technology Delivers a More Intuitive Purification Experience

Leading DREO's new air purification lineup, the flagship DREO Air Purifier 530S is built around the Ultimate TurboPure Purification System. Combining an all-new airflow system, 3-in-1 HEPA Pro filtration, intelligent sensing and AI-powered RGBIC lighting, the DREO Air Purifier 530S delivers powerful purification while creating a more intuitive way for users to understand and interact with indoor air quality.

All-new airflow system. The Air Purifier 530S features an elevated design that creates true 360° air intake, helping capture dust and pet hair closer to the floor. A newly developed spiral intake guides incoming air in the same rotational direction as the impeller, reducing turbulence before it reaches the fan. Clean air is then released evenly through a 360° outlet to improve circulation throughout the room.

The Air Purifier 530S features an elevated design that creates true 360° air intake, helping capture dust and pet hair closer to the floor. A newly developed spiral intake guides incoming air in the same rotational direction as the impeller, reducing turbulence before it reaches the fan. Clean air is then released evenly through a 360° outlet to improve circulation throughout the room. 3-in-1 HEPA Pro filtration. A True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 µm under the IEST standard, while the replaceable FiberCatch layer traps larger debris including dust and hair for easier maintenance. The filtration system also incorporates 130 g of modified activated carbon, four times the capacity of the previous generation, to improve odor removal from pets, cooking and everyday indoor living.

A True HEPA filter captures 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 µm under the IEST standard, while the replaceable FiberCatch layer traps larger debris including dust and hair for easier maintenance. The filtration system also incorporates 130 g of modified activated carbon, four times the capacity of the previous generation, to improve odor removal from pets, cooking and everyday indoor living. Intelligent sensing and visibility. The Air Purifier 530S integrates a real-time PM2.5 sensor with Auto Mode to continuously monitor indoor air quality and automatically adjust purification performance. An AI-powered RGBIC light ring visualizes changes in air quality from anywhere in the room while also supporting personalized lighting effects, combining functional feedback with ambient home aesthetics.

Independently verified by AHAM, the DREO Air Purifier 530S delivers a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 221 m³/h, covering approximately 19 m² at 4.8 air changes per hour or spaces up to 90 m² at one air change per hour. With HyperSilent Technology, noise levels are reduced to as low as 18 dB in Sleep Mode, enabling quiet operation in bedrooms and during overnight use.

The DREO Air Purifier 530S also supports smart control through the DREO App, Amazon Alexa and Google Home, enabling users to remotely manage purification, create schedules with minute-level precision and review up to 30 days of air quality history. An intelligent filter life algorithm estimates replacement timing based on actual air quality, fan speed and usage, helping simplify everyday maintenance.

Alongside the DREO Air Purifier 530S, DREO is also showcasing the DREO Air Purifier 539S, DREO Air Purifier 539AS, DREO Air Purifier 338S and DREO Air Purifier Macro Max AS, offering solutions for different room sizes and home environments across the European market.

DREO Air Intelligence Advances Home Wellness Through AI and Connected Air Comfort

Beyond its latest product innovations, DREO is introducing DREO Air Intelligence, an AI-powered air system designed to make home wellness more adaptive through AI and connected air comfort. Rather than relying solely on preset routines, DREO Air Intelligence combines physical comfort models with internationally recognized PMV/PPD thermal comfort science to understand changing home environments, interpret multiple environmental signals and intelligently coordinate compatible DREO air comfort products. By connecting environmental sensing, intelligent decision-making and device coordination, DREO Air Intelligence enables air products to respond more naturally to people's changing needs at home.

DREO Air Intelligence is built around three core experiences:

Home Wellness Score: Combines thermal comfort, air quality, rest environment and water-related wellness signals into a single score from 0 to 100, giving users an at-a-glance understanding of their home environment and clear visibility into areas that may need attention. Thermal comfort is evaluated using internationally recognized PMV/PPD models, going beyond raw temperature to estimate how a room actually feels by accounting for humidity, airflow, activity level and clothing factors.

Energy Saving Status: Uses AI optimization to intelligently adjust device operation and compare energy consumption with and without AI optimization. Results are presented in terms of electricity saved, estimated cost savings and reduced carbon emissions, making energy efficiency more visible, measurable and easier to understand.

Home Air Pilot: Continuously monitors changes in the home environment, analyzes surrounding conditions and intelligently coordinates compatible DREO air comfort products to optimize comfort, air quality and energy efficiency. When the system can make reliable decisions, Home Air Pilot proactively adjusts device operation. When personal preferences are involved, users remain fully in control.

Designed with an open ecosystem in mind, DREO Air Intelligence supports Matter-enabled devices, allowing compatible products to work together more seamlessly across the connected home. As DREO continues to expand its connected ecosystem, DREO Air Intelligence represents the company's vision for making home wellness more adaptive through AI and connected air comfort.

Next-Generation Heating Technologies Introduce Adaptive Airflow for Home Heating

DREO showcased its latest heating technologies, led by AutoShift Technology, a new airflow innovation built around an adaptive lifting structure that automatically raises and lowers the upper air guide to transition between Focused Heating and 360° Whole-Room Heating. By physically changing how warm air is delivered, AutoShift enables a single heating system to adapt to different heating scenarios, providing concentrated warmth for personal comfort or balanced heat distribution throughout the room without requiring users to manually switch between different heating modes.

The adaptive lifting structure works together with a newly developed airflow architecture to continuously reshape airflow as it moves, creating two distinct heating experiences within a single system. The result is a more responsive approach to home heating that adapts naturally to different spaces, activities and everyday routines, while maintaining consistent heating performance throughout each transition.

DREO also showcased its latest fanless convection heating technology, extending its heating innovation with a quieter solution designed to deliver more even and longer-lasting warmth through natural heat circulation. Together, these latest heating technologies reflect DREO's continued focus on advancing airflow innovation to create more adaptive home comfort experiences.

DREO Brings Industry Leaders Together to Explore the Future of Home Wellness

As part of its "AIR, Mastered" showcase at IFA 2026, DREO hosted the IFA Dream Stage panel, "How Air, Connectivity and Intelligence Bridge the Last Mile of Home Wellness," bringing together leaders from the connectivity, smart home and digital health industries to explore how AI, open ecosystems and intelligent air management can create more adaptive and human-centered home wellness experiences.

Moderated by Anna Heim, Freelance Journalist and Moderator at TechCrunch, the discussion featured Tobin Richardson, President and CEO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), Martin Müller, Sales Director and General Manager, Europe at DREO, and Spiros Andreou, Head of Global Industry & Technology Partnerships at Polar. Together, the panel explored how the industry can move beyond basic device connectivity toward intelligent systems that better understand home environments, coordinate across devices and respond to people's everyday needs.

Highlighting DREO's vision for the future of home wellness, Martin Müller said, "People rarely think about the air around them until something feels wrong. Yet it influences how we sleep, work, recover and live every day. The future of home wellness begins with making air more intelligent."

The panel also highlighted the importance of open interoperability and cross-industry collaboration in enabling the next generation of connected home experiences. Richardson emphasized that Matter provides a foundation for devices to work together seamlessly, allowing the industry to focus on creating better user experiences rather than simply connecting products. Andreou added that bringing together environmental intelligence and physiological insights creates new opportunities to better understand people's everyday wellbeing and deliver more personalized home wellness experiences.

The discussion reflects DREO's continued commitment to working with industry partners to advance a more open, intelligent and connected future for home wellness.

DREO Continues to Expand Its Presence Across Europe

Europe has become one of DREO's fastest-growing markets, with sales volume increasing 142% year over year in the first half of 2026 and revenue growing 156%, further strengthening the company's momentum across key markets including Germany, the United Kingdom and France.

The United Kingdom has become one of DREO's strongest-performing markets, where the company has ranked No. 1 on Amazon UK in both the Tower Fan and Space Heater categories for two consecutive years, accounting for 22% of the Amazon UK tower fan market and 15% of the space heater market. Building on its online success, DREO expanded into offline retail through Argos in 2025 and has since built a retail and online network spanning 71 channels across 16 European countries. Key retail partners across major European markets include Argos, Costco UK, Currys and Boots in the UK; Expert, Euronics and MediaMarkt in Germany; Fnac Darty and Leroy Merlin in France; Fnac, Leroy Merlin, MediaMarkt and Bauhaus in Spain; and Euronics, MediaWorld and Unieuro in Italy.

"Europe continues to be one of DREO's most important growth markets," said Martin Müller, Sales Director and General Manager, Europe at DREO. "We remain committed to investing in product innovation, local partnerships and long-term market development to deliver intelligent air comfort experiences that better serve European consumers."

Building on this momentum, DREO will continue expanding its European business through product innovation, broader retail availability and a growing connected ecosystem, further advancing its vision of intelligent home wellness powered by DREO Air Intelligence.

DREO's latest innovations are showcased throughout IFA 2026 at Hall 9, Stand 130, where visitors can experience the new DREO Air Purifier lineup, explore DREO Air Intelligence, preview next-generation heating technologies, and discover DREO's latest air comfort portfolio designed for the European market.

For more information, please visit DREO.

About DREO

DREO is a leading global smart home and lifestyle appliance brand. Founded in 2021 by a team of engineers, the company develops intelligent solutions for indoor air management (ventilation, air conditioning, heating) and smart kitchen environments. By pairing precision engineering, featuring proprietary technology like ECO energy-saving algorithms and HyperSilent ultra-quiet operation, with contemporary design, DREO transforms home comfort into a seamless, accessible experience.

With a global retail footprint of over 34,000 partner stores and a top-rated smart app (4.9/5 stars across 500,000+ monthly active users), DREO is redefining home comfort. Ranked #1 in both the tower fan and space heater categories, with over 250,000 units sold in the UK in H1 2026, DREO has established itself as one of the fastest-growing challengers in the connected appliance sector. DREO has successfully expanded its retail presence in the UK through key partnerships with leading consumer electronics giants Argos and Currys, bringing its innovative home comfort solutions to even more consumers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://uk.dreo.com/

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