MERACH Introduces the UltraWalk W60 Plus - A Walking Pad Designed for the Modern Home and Home Office

Featuring a brushless motor engineered for up to 15,000 hours of operation, quiet 53 dB performance, electronic incline adjustment and integrated entertainment, MERACH brings its new flagship walking pad to Europe for the first time. An €80 Early Bird saving is available during the launch period.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MERACH celebrates the European premiere of the UltraWalk W60 Plus on the first day of IFA Berlin 2026. Designed for people looking to incorporate more movement into everyday life, particularly while working from home, the UltraWalk W60 Plus combines a long-lasting brushless motor, quiet operation, electronic incline adjustment and a spacious walking surface in a compact design. The UltraWalk W60 Plus is available for pre-order in Europe until September 20, 2026, at an Early Bird price of €379.99, reduced from its €459.99 RRP.

Designed to Make Everyday Movement Easier

"With the UltraWalk W60 Plus, we wanted to create a walking pad that fits naturally into everyday life rather than requiring people to set aside dedicated time for exercise," said the Co-founder Mr. Xue. "For people who spend long hours at a desk, being able to walk while working or during short breaks offers a simple way to add more movement to the day. At the same time, we focused heavily on durability, quiet performance and thoughtful design."

Durability at the Core of the Design

At the heart of the W60 Plus is a brushless motor with a peak output of 3.5 HP and an integrated Hall sensor. The sensor enables precise and consistent speed control, including at lower walking speeds.

The drive system is supported by a convection cooling system with two ventilation openings, helping dissipate heat during extended use. The walking pad is designed to support continuous operation for up to three hours.

The system is complemented by 42 mm XL drive rollers, which are designed to reduce starting load on the drive system and contribute to smooth operation. The W60 Plus supports a maximum user weight of 150 kg.

About MERACH

MERACH is a specialist in smart home fitness equipment, offering a range of rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills and ellipticals. The brand is among the best-selling brands in the home fitness market For more information, visit merachfit.eu

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