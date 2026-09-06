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PR Newswire
06.09.2026 12:42 Uhr
107 Leser
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The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi, Welcome to Arabia Showcases Saudi's Growing Tourism Offering at WTM Spotlight Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi, Welcome to Arabia will participate in the inaugural WTM Spotlight Riyadh, taking place from 8-10 September 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, where international travel buyers and tourism industry leaders will gather to connect with Saudi tourism businesses and explore Saudi's growing range of destinations and experiences.

As the first in a new series of destination-focused events from WTM, WTM Spotlight Riyadh will provide a platform for Saudi tourism businesses to engage directly with international buyers from key source markets. Through its participation, Saudi, Welcome to Arabia will showcase the Saudi's diverse tourism offering and highlight new destinations, developments and experiences to the global travel trade.

Visitors to the Saudi, Welcome to Arabia booth will discover a diverse portfolio of tourism experiences across Saudi, spanning cultural and heritage attractions, coastal destinations, luxury hospitality, nature and emerging tourism destinations. The stand will also provide an opportunity for international buyers to connect with Saudi tourism partners and explore potential business opportunities.

Abdullah Al Dakhil, spokesperson for the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: "WTM Spotlight Riyadh provides an important opportunity for Saudi to engage directly with the international travel trade on home ground. Bringing global buyers together with Saudi tourism businesses creates meaningful opportunities to build partnerships, deepen market understanding and showcase the diversity of experiences now available across Saudi.

"Our participation reflects the growing depth of Saudi's tourism offering and our focus on strengthening relationships with the international travel industry as we continue to position the Saudi's diverse destinations as compelling choices for travellers from around the world."

Throughout the three-day event, Saudi, Welcome to Arabia will participate in leadership discussions, media engagements, alongside meetings with international buyers and tourism industry stakeholders. Discussions will explore tourism trends, destination development, market opportunities and the changing needs of travellers.

WTM Spotlight Riyadh will also provide international participants with an opportunity to experience Saudi first-hand, offering greater insight into the destinations, infrastructure and tourism experiences supporting Saudi's expanding visitor economy.

Saudi, Welcome to Arabia's participation forms part of Saudi Tourism Authority's continued efforts to strengthen relationships with international travel partners, expand the reach of the Saudi destination brand and convert growing global interest into deeper trade engagement and future visitation.

About Saudi Tourism Authority (STA): Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi's tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination's offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country's unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi's destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries. To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-welcome-to-arabia-showcases-saudis-growing-tourism-offering-at-wtm-spotlight-riyadh-302870796.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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