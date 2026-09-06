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PR Newswire
06.09.2026 12:48 Uhr
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ATTACK SHARK Announces Strategic Partnership with Cloud9 Esports' League of Legends Team

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- High-performance gaming peripheral brand ATTACK SHARK today announced a partnership with leading esports organization Cloud9 Esports. Focused on Cloud9's League of Legends team, the collaboration will showcase professional gaming insights, esports culture, and competitive gear content across digital, social media, and e-commerce channels.

A Championship Legacy in North American Esports

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 Kia has grown into one of North America's most iconic esports organizations. Originally established through League of Legends, it has built a global reputation through competitive success, including 6 League Championship Series (LCS) titles, 10 World Championship appearances, the 2018 ELEAGUE Major Boston title, the inaugural Overwatch League championship, and a Rocket League World Championship. Cloud9 Kia remains one of North America's most influential League of Legends teams.

Deep Collaboration: From Pro Scenes to Player Communities

The partnership will center on professional player training, competitive performance, and player-focused content. ATTACK SHARK will equip the Cloud9 League of Legends team with its latest gaming peripherals to support daily training and competitive preparation.

By combining Cloud9's professional competitive expertise with ATTACK SHARK's focus on hardware innovation, the partnership aims to explore the increasing demands placed on gaming equipment in high-level esports environments. Trusted by over 10 million players worldwide, ATTACK SHARK translates professional esports insights into accessible, high-performance gaming peripherals for competitive gamers.

"At Cloud9 Kia, we believe gaming can unlock the best in everyone. ATTACK SHARK is on a mission to make high-performance mice and keyboards accessible to all gamers, and that's the same idea from two directions. I'm proud to have them alongside Cloud9 Kia, and excited for all of the amazing peripherals this partnership will put into our fan's hands," said Jonathan Tran, President of Cloud9.

"Partnering with Cloud9 Kia is a significant milestone for ATTACK SHARK," said Gavin Cheng, CEO and Co-Founder of ATTACK SHARK. "Their competitive spirit, professionalism, and relentless pursuit of excellence closely align with the values that have guided ATTACK SHARK from the beginning. This collaboration creates an opportunity to learn from professional competition and share those insights with players around the world."

The partnership represents a deeper investment by ATTACK SHARK in the global esports ecosystem. Together, ATTACK SHARK and Cloud9 Kia will continue creating new experiences for competitive players and gaming communities worldwide.

For more information, visit https://attackshark.com/ or connect with the brand on social media and Discord.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/attack-shark-announces-strategic-partnership-with-cloud9-esports-league-of-legends-team-302870799.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.