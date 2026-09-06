SayRose Redefines Lifestyle Tech at IFA 2026

From Functional Devices to Expressive Gifts: SayRose Brings Design · Emotion · Gift to Everyday Technology

BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At IFA 2026, SayRose presents a different perspective on consumer electronics: technology should not only work reliably-it should also look appealing, bring joy, and be gift-worthy.

Under its brand philosophy of Design · Emotion · Gift, SayRose showcases its latest lifestyle technology portfolio-from audio products and portable charging solutions to smartphone accessories and products featuring the brand's own IP universe.

The idea is simple:

Technology can be functional. But it can also be beautiful, emotional, and worth giving as a gift.





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From Tech Products to Lifestyle Objects

As technology becomes an increasingly integral part of everyday life, consumers are looking beyond functionality alone.

Products that people wear, use, or place in their personal spaces every day are increasingly becoming expressions of taste and lifestyle.

https://www.tiktok.com/@sayrose.de1/video/7681138442272525590

Headphones are no longer just devices for listening to music-they can complement an outfit and express personal style.

A power bank does not have to be purely functional either-it can become an accessory people enjoy carrying and showing.

From form and color to materials and everyday use scenarios, SayRose aims to integrate technology naturally into modern lifestyles.

For SayRose, this is what design means: not decoration added afterward, but an integral part of the product experience.





Technology with Emotional Identity

Beyond aesthetics, SayRose is exploring another dimension that has traditionally received less attention in consumer electronics: emotional identity.

At IFA 2026, SayRose presents VIKKY, the brand's original character, integrated into selected technology products.

The goal is not simply to print a character on an existing product. Instead, SayRose explores how VIKKY's personality, visual language, and distinctive elements can become part of the product design itself.





https://www.tiktok.com/@sayrose.de1/video/7670114267139443990



This idea forms the foundation of SayRose's concept of Aesthetic Technology Gifts.



The goal is not simply to place a technology product in a gift box.



The product itself should feel like a gift.

IFA 2026

Venue: Messe Berlin

Booth: Hall 2.2, Booth 110

Date: September 4-8, 2026

Media Contact

SayRose Brand Team

sales@sayroseshop.com; service@sayroseshop.com