Apia, Samoa--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the listing of MARSCOIN on September 4. MARSCOIN/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

MARSCOIN is a community-driven meme token on the BNB Chain that uniquely rewards its holders with tokenized SpaceX stock through a built-in transaction tax.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

Find us on

Twitter:

https://x.com/htx_global

https://twitter.com/htxfutures

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/htxglobalofficial/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/htxglobalofficial/

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/HuobiGlobal/

Medium: https://htxofficial.medium.com/

Telegram:

https://t.me/htxglobalofficial

https://t.me/HTXGlobalAnnouncementChannel

https://t.me/HTXFutures_en

Discord:

https://discord.gg/htx-official

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313205