China Xplained | The China Squeeze, or the China Opportunity?

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from South:

Is China's manufacturing rise squeezing out or creating opportunities for other economies?

Ahead of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in China this November, journalists and experts from around the world gathered in Guangdong for the Asia-Pacific Media Forum (APMF) 2026.

The forum opened in Shenzhen on September 5, bringing together more than 400 representatives from across the Asia-Pacific region, as well as from international organizations.

Before the opening of the forum, participants travelled across Guangdong to see China's industries and development first-hand.

In this episode of China Xplained, we look at the numbers, supply chains, investment and voices from across the developing world-to ask a bigger question: Is China squeezing out room for other economies?

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