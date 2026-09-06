XiamenAir launches new intercontinental route with inaugural Xiamen-London flight

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XiamenAir's inaugural flight MF821 landed at Heathrow Airport on September 6, marking the launch of a direct round-trip service between Xiamen and London. The 12-hour flight departed from Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport with 263 passengers. As Fujian's first direct passenger service to London, the new route eliminates the need for stopovers in third destinations and facilitates connectivity between the two cities.

The new route is served by Boeing 787 Dreamliners three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight MF821 departs Xiamen at 00:50 and arrives in London at 06:35, while return flight MF822 departs London at 12:35 and lands in Xiamen at 07:00 the following day (local time).

The schedule optimizes connectivity and passenger convenience. Travelers can easily connect to XiamenAir's extensive network and enjoy a 15-second smart customs clearance at Xiamen Airport.

The early morning arrival in London gives business travelers a head start on their working day and provides ample time for onward connections to other European cities. The midday departure allows passengers to connect to domestic flights while easing jet lag.

Themed "Egret Island's Sea Breeze and British Charm," the inaugural flight offered passengers an immersive service combining Xiamen's coastal charm and Britain's cultural appeal.

In the check-in area, images of Xiamen's coastal scenery were displayed alongside British landmarks such as Big Ben, red double-decker buses, and London telephone boxes. The boarding gate's themed photo zone attracted students and families eager to capture memories of their journey. A trivia quiz was also held as a pre-flight interactive activity.

On board MF821, passengers received 3D commemorative cards and luggage tags while enjoying a soothing fragrance and British music. After reaching cruising altitude, the crew served two specially created mocktails. Travelers also posed for photos to capture the occasion and celebrate a new milestone in air connectivity between Fujian and the UK.

Bilateral ties between China and the UK continue to strengthen. Fujian is home to a large Chinese community in the UK and has a strong demand for travel among students from the province. The new Xiamen-London route will further expand XiamenAir's intercontinental network and inject fresh momentum into Fujian's engagement with the world.

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