DeerRun Brings Social Fitness to IFA 2026: Move. Compete. Connect.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home fitness has traditionally been a solitary experience. At IFA Berlin 2026 this week, DeerRun is showing how connected equipment and digital experiences can turn individual workouts into shared activity.

Until 8 September, visitors can explore the brand's latest home-fitness equipment and try PitPat-powered virtual running, presented under DeerRun's "Home Fitness. The New Standard." platform and its "Move. Compete. Connect." story for IFA.

Compatible DeerRun equipment works with PitPat to connect physical exercise with virtual routes, races, leaderboards and challenges, so users can compare performance and train together from anywhere.

"Space and motivation are the reasons most people give up on exercising at home," said Tex Yang, General Manager, DeerRun. "We address both: equipment that folds away, and a platform that makes people want to use it."

Connected fitness in action

At IFA, visitors can see how movement on compatible DeerRun equipment translates into a shared digital race across the stand's displays. In the pictured 30-minute team relay, "Team World" takes on "Team Berlin", with each side's combined distance tracked live on screen. It shows how fitness technology can add motivation, competition and community without complicating exercise.

Products on display at IFA

DeerRun is showcasing three PitPat-compatible products, each suited to a different home and training need:

Sleek Fold SE - a slim walking pad for keeping active while working

Flex Rise 1 - a compact folding treadmill for running at home

Apex Rise 1 - an incline trainer for hill-style climbing sessions

A growing presence in the UK

The UK is one of DeerRun's core markets. Customers can try the range in person at the DeerRun UK Brand Store at Unit 3 & 3a, Granada Trading Estate, Oldbury, West Midlands B69 4LH, in the Birmingham area, backed by a local UK team and after-sales service.

Visit DeerRun at IFA Berlin 2026

4-8 September 2026

Hall 12 | Stand 141

Messe Berlin, Germany

About DeerRun

DeerRun is a global fitness brand operating in Asia, North America and Europe. The company produces treadmills and other home-fitness equipment and connects them through its proprietary PitPat platform, allowing users to take part in virtual races and social fitness experiences worldwide. In the UK, the brand sells online and through its Brand Store in the Birmingham area.

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