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PR Newswire
06.09.2026 21:18 Uhr
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DeerRun Brings Social Fitness to IFA 2026: Move. Compete. Connect.

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home fitness has traditionally been a solitary experience. At IFA Berlin 2026 this week, DeerRun is showing how connected equipment and digital experiences can turn individual workouts into shared activity.

Until 8 September, visitors can explore the brand's latest home-fitness equipment and try PitPat-powered virtual running, presented under DeerRun's "Home Fitness. The New Standard." platform and its "Move. Compete. Connect." story for IFA.

Compatible DeerRun equipment works with PitPat to connect physical exercise with virtual routes, races, leaderboards and challenges, so users can compare performance and train together from anywhere.

"Space and motivation are the reasons most people give up on exercising at home," said Tex Yang, General Manager, DeerRun. "We address both: equipment that folds away, and a platform that makes people want to use it."

Connected fitness in action

At IFA, visitors can see how movement on compatible DeerRun equipment translates into a shared digital race across the stand's displays. In the pictured 30-minute team relay, "Team World" takes on "Team Berlin", with each side's combined distance tracked live on screen. It shows how fitness technology can add motivation, competition and community without complicating exercise.

Products on display at IFA

DeerRun is showcasing three PitPat-compatible products, each suited to a different home and training need:

  • Sleek Fold SE - a slim walking pad for keeping active while working
  • Flex Rise 1 - a compact folding treadmill for running at home
  • Apex Rise 1 - an incline trainer for hill-style climbing sessions

A growing presence in the UK

The UK is one of DeerRun's core markets. Customers can try the range in person at the DeerRun UK Brand Store at Unit 3 & 3a, Granada Trading Estate, Oldbury, West Midlands B69 4LH, in the Birmingham area, backed by a local UK team and after-sales service.

Visit DeerRun at IFA Berlin 2026
4-8 September 2026
Hall 12 | Stand 141
Messe Berlin, Germany

About DeerRun

DeerRun is a global fitness brand operating in Asia, North America and Europe. The company produces treadmills and other home-fitness equipment and connects them through its proprietary PitPat platform, allowing users to take part in virtual races and social fitness experiences worldwide. In the UK, the brand sells online and through its Brand Store in the Birmingham area.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deerrun-brings-social-fitness-to-ifa-2026-move-compete-connect-302870857.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.