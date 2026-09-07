UN Global Compact: The Second Global Business Summit on BRI Infrastructure to Accelerate the SDGs Held in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Global Business Summit on Belt and Road Infrastructure Investment to Accelerate the SDGs was held in Singapore under the theme "Connect for Better World." The Summit was organized by the UN Global Compact's Sustainable Infrastructure for the Belt and Road Initiative to Accelerate the SDGs Action Platform, co-organized by UN Global Compact Network Singapore.

The Summit convened over 300 senior leaders and representatives of international organizations, global and regional enterprises, civil society organizations, academics and think tanks, launching a dozen of Sustainability-driven joint actions and innovative partnerships led by private sector with a view to unlock opportunities of BRI infrastructure cooperation to advance the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Summit adopted a declaration setting out business priorities for sustainable infrastructure, responsible AI, just energy transition, global supply chains resilience, sustainable finance, women and youth empowerment in digital era and international cooperation in traditional medicine. The Summit launched expert groups on sustainable energy and sustainable digital infrastructure, alongside 12 SDG-driven outcomes covering green mining, electricity carbon-footprint standards, biodiversity conservation, ocean protection, sustainable transport, women's microenterprise growth and inclusive global development, led by private sector pioneers.

UN Assistant Secretary general, CEO of UN Global Compact Ms. Sanda Ojiambo noted resilient infrastructure is key to long-term sustainable development. She emphasized: "the initiatives being launched today - from new expert groups on sustainable energy and digital infrastructure to new guidance on biodiversity, green minerals, and responsible AI - demonstrate that meaningful progress depends on collaboration across borders, sectors, and value chains." Through the BRI for SDGs Action Platform, she added, "companies are joining forces to develop practical guidance, share expertise, and collaborate on solutions that can be applied across industries and regions."

Mr. Selwin Hart, UN Secretary-General's Special Adviser on Climate Action and Just Transition said: "Through the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese businesses and financial institutions can help connect China's extraordinary clean energy capabilities with the enormous growth opportunities across the developing world. The next chapter of the energy transition must show what cooperation at scale can achieve. Because in a divided world, our greatest opportunities will come not from retreating behind borders, but from building bridges - connecting markets, mobilizing investment, sharing solutions and creating prosperity together."

2026 kicks start the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety Mr. Jean Todt noted the Belt and Road Initiative is one of the world's largest infrastructure and connectivity efforts. Its scale must be matched by an equally strong commitment to safety. Mr. Li Junhua, Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs of United Nations concluded the Summit by appealing "No single country can tackle today's complex connectivity challenges in isolation. Cooperation, between governments, international organizations, financial institutions and the private sector, is crucial for keeping us connected. The Belt and Road Initiative stands as a prime example of cross-border connectivity in action."

Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary of UNESCAP, Mr. Stephen Jackson, UN resident coordinator in China and Mr. Nikolas Myint, UN resident coordinator in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam highlighted importance role of the Summit to foster cross-border collaboration while noted China, Singapore and ASEAN region's contribution to regional stability and global progress towards the SDGs.

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