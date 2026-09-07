WorldIPI LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Announces How EDTV's Proprietary Technology Resolves Key Concerns in the AI Classroom Debate

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 6, 2026 / As national discussion intensifies over the role of artificial intelligence in education, author, inventor, entrepreneur, and former college president Eylsia Nicolas has released a position statement explaining how emerging technologies-specifically EDTV's proprietary and patent-pending systems-can address concerns raised by both supporters and critics of AI in the classroom. Nicolas, whose work reaches hundreds of millions of viewers across multiple platforms, is increasingly recognized as a leading voice at the intersection of education, technology, and accessibility.

The statement accompanies ongoing prototype development of EDTV, an educational platform designed to combine artificial intelligence with proprietary technologies that support personalized learning, educational oversight, accessibility, accountability, and student engagement.

A Debate Focused on the Wrong Question

According to Nicolas, the national conversation has become polarized, with some advocating rapid adoption of AI and others calling for strict limitations or bans. She argues that the real issue is not whether AI should exist in classrooms, but how it can be implemented responsibly.

"The question is not whether AI will exist," Nicolas said. "The question is how it can be implemented responsibly to benefit students, educators, and society."

AI as a Human-Centered Educational Tool

Nicolas challenges the idea that AI inherently dehumanizes learning.

"There is nothing humanizing about a student sitting in a classroom unable to understand the language, the lesson, or the material being presented," she said. "Technology should remove barriers, not create them."

She believes properly implemented AI can provide individualized support tailored to a student's learning style, language proficiency, or disability-expanding access to personalized instruction that many students have never had.

A Global Shift in Educational Access

Nicolas notes that artificial intelligence has the potential to dramatically expand access to knowledge worldwide.

"For centuries, access to quality education depended on geography, economic resources, and institutional infrastructure," she said. "AI can help close those gaps by making educational support available to more learners than ever before."

She believes nations that successfully integrate responsible AI technologies into education may gain advantages in workforce development, innovation, and economic competitiveness.

Moving Beyond Argument Toward Solutions

Nicolas argues that the debate should shift from abstract concerns to practical solutions.

"Any powerful technology has the potential to help or to harm," she said. "Pharmaceuticals save millions of lives, yet every medication carries risks. Society did not eliminate medicine-we created safeguards, standards, and best practices. AI requires the same approach."

Rather than restricting AI, Nicolas believes the better path is implementing technologies specifically designed to address educational concerns. She states that EDTV's proprietary systems can help resolve many of the issues raised by both supporters and critics, including:

• personalization

• accessibility

• accountability

• academic integrity

• student support

• appropriate educational guardrails

EDTV's Approach

EDTV is being developed as an educational platform that integrates individualized instruction, artificial intelligence, and human-centered educational principles. Its proprietary and patent-pending technologies are designed to support oversight, accessibility, personalization, accountability, and student engagement.

"We believe AI is not the problem. The absence of proper educational guardrails is the problem," Nicolas said. "EDTV was designed from the ground up to address concerns raised by both supporters and critics of AI in education."

The company expects to demonstrate key platform capabilities and safeguards as development continues through the remainder of the year.

A Vision for the Future

Nicolas believes the future of education will be shaped not by whether AI is adopted, but by how thoughtfully it is implemented.

"Technology should expand opportunity," she said. "Our responsibility is to ensure that it serves humanity, maintains accountability, and helps every student reach their full potential."

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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ABOUT LISA PAMINTUAN, J. D. (also known as Eylsia Nicolas)

Lisa Pamintuan - known in the music world as Eylsia Nicolas - is the founder and co-inventor behind the patented and patent-pending technologies powering the EDTV Network. Her career spans elite athletics, intellectual property, education, entertainment, and global product development.

A former professional tennis player, Pamintuan became the youngest winner of the Irish Open and later competed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. She went on to serve as a record company executive, a college president, a fashion designer, and a singer-songwriter whose music is now approaching half a billion views across Asia.

Her combined expertise in technology, global media, and education drives her leadership in developing EDTV's individualized AI learning systems and next-generation educational platforms.

ABOUT EDTV NETWORK

EDTV Network is a next-generation educational broadcasting and technology company developing patented and patent-pending systems that deliver truly individualized learning through any standard smart television. Built on the Individualized Adaptive Learning (IAL) framework created by founder and co-inventor Lisa Pamintuan / Eylsia Nicolas, EDTV Network transforms mass-designed curricula into personalized learning experiences tailored to each learner's cognitive profile, interests, cultural background, and developmental needs.

The EDTV platform integrates advanced AI, real-time content adaptation, and a low-cost hardware device - the EDTV Box - to make individualized education accessible at scale for schools, districts, families, and global communities. Its mission is to create equitable, culturally aware, AI-driven learning environments that expand opportunity for all learners, including those with special education needs and those facing cultural or systemic barriers.

EDTV Network is building a global educational infrastructure designed for the Intelligence Revolution, ensuring that AI strengthens human potential, supports educators, and expands access to high-quality learning for millions of students worldwide.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-announces-how-edtvs-proprietary-technology-resolves-1217462