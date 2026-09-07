

EQS Newswire / 07/09/2026 / 08:00 UTC+8

Hong Kong, 7 September 2026 - Suki Cheung, CEO of MG Ship, will join industry leaders on the WMX Asia stage for the panel discussion "AI Beyond the Hype: Measurable Results in Logistics Today," examining how artificial intelligence is moving beyond experimentation to deliver measurable operational and financial results across freight, e-commerce logistics. The discussion, featuring executives from Pos Malaysia, Omniva and OnyX Space, will focus on real-world AI applications that are already generating tangible value for logistics providers and shippers. Industry deployments have demonstrated improvements such as more accurate estimated times of arrival (ETAs), fewer manual interventions, faster exception management, and stronger decision-making across transportation, inventory management and trade financing. Participants will also discuss customer expectations, industry readiness, workforce transformation, and the next wave of AI innovation in supply chains. "Too many AI conversations in logistics remain focused on future possibilities," said Suki Cheung, CEO of MG Ship. "The reality is that AI is already delivering measurable business outcomes today. Leading organizations are reducing transportation costs, improving forecast accuracy, increasing warehouse productivity, and achieving payback within months rather than years." Research and industry case studies show that some of the fastest returns on investment are generated in three key areas: - Dynamic route optimisation has helped companies reduce fuel consumption by 15% to 20%, improve delivery speed by 15% to 25%, lower transportation costs by 12% to 22%, and reduce operating costs by 12% to 20%, with many projects achieving payback within 3 to 6 months. - AI-driven demand forecasting has reduced forecast errors by 20% to 40%, improved forecasting accuracy by as much as 35%, and lowered inventory levels by 20% to 30%, typically delivering measurable benefits within 6 to12 months. - Freight documentation automation has reduced manual processing time by up to 85%, significantly improving productivity while achieving return on investment within 3 to 6 months. Across early adopters, AI-enabled supply chain programs are delivering average logistics and operational cost reductions of 10% to 25%, lowering forecast errors by 20% to 40%, and increasing warehouse productivity by 25% to 35% within the 5 year of deployment. Under Cheung's leadership, MG Ship has developed an AI-powered visibility and intelligence platform used by logistics providers, manufacturers, retailers and global shippers across multiple regions. The platform combines real-time shipment visibility with predictive analytics, trade intelligence and risk monitoring capabilities, enabling organizations to anticipate disruptions, optimize transportation decisions, and strengthen working-capital and trade-finance planning. To further enhance customer ROI, MG Ship is introducing a new AI-powered module focused on route optimisation and carrier recommendations for global retailers and shippers. Key capabilities include: Dynamic route optimization Utilising live and historical lane performance, weather disruptions, port and airport congestion indicators, customs risk signals, and estimated transit reliability to recommend the fastest, most reliable, and most cost-effective routing options across global trade corridors. Carrier selection and performance scoring Ranking carriers by lane and service level using on-time performance, transit consistency, exception frequency, claims history, capacity availability, and total cost-to-serve, enabling shippers to select the most suitable carrier for each shipment rather than relying solely on freight rates. Scenario planning and predictive analysis Allowing logistics teams to model alternative routings, carrier allocations and sourcing strategies before peak seasons and promotional campaigns, quantifying the potential impact on lead times, costs, service levels and supply chain risk. Early deployments indicate that the solution can help shippers reduce lead-time variability, lower premium freight and expedite spending, improve on-time-in-full (OTIF) performance, and strengthen inventory planning accuracy. These improvements contribute directly to higher product availability, improved sell-through rates, and better working-capital efficiency. "With this new capability, shippers can transform logistics from a cost centre into a competitive advantage," added Cheung. "Our AI does not simply tell businesses where their cargo is. It recommends the best route, the right carrier, and the lowest-risk option based on real-time conditions, helping organizations make faster and more profitable decisions." Global shippers, retailers and e-commerce leaders attending WMX Asia are invited to experience live demonstrations of MG Ship's AI route optimisation and carrier recommendation platform and explore pilot programs designed to quantify operational and financial ROI within their own logistics networks. WMX Asia is one of the region's leading conferences for postal, parcel and express executives. The 2026 event, themed "Delivering the Future: eCommerce, Innovation & Opportunity in Asia's Logistics Landscape," will take place on 16-17 September 2026 at Kerry Hotel, Hong Kong. To learn more, visit www.mglobalship.com or contact enquiry@mglobalship.com. MG Ship - Track. Analyse. Turn Insight into Action. About MG Ship MG Ship is a logistics technology leader transforming global supply chains through predictive intelligence, real-time visibility and data-driven trade insights. By combining deep industry expertise with advanced artificial intelligence, MG Ship helps businesses navigate increasingly complex cross-border trade environments, strengthen trade-finance decision-making, mitigate risk, improve operational performance, and unlock greater value across global logistics and capital market ecosystems. Media Contact Heidi Chong Email: heidi.chong@mglobalship.com Website: www.mglobalship.com 07/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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