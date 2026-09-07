New operational assessment identifies weaknesses that may limit growth, increase owner dependence and create challenges during a future transition or sale

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2026) - Profundity Inc., a business operations advisory firm serving companies across the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario, today announced the launch of its Operational Value Assessment, a structured advisory service designed to help privately held companies identify and address operational risks as they prepare for growth, succession, ownership transition or a potential sale.

Alex Rajak of Profundity Inc. Launches Operational Value Assessment to Help Business Owners Build Stronger, More Transferable Companies

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The assessment examines the operational foundation of a company beyond its revenue and financial statements. It evaluates areas including owner dependence, management structure, accountability, internal reporting, workflow, documentation, key-person risk, operational efficiency and the company's ability to perform consistently without constant intervention from the owner.

"Many business owners wait until they are actively considering a sale before examining whether their company is truly transferable," said Alex Rajak, Principal and Business Operations Advisor at Profundity Inc. "By that point, unresolved operational weaknesses can reduce buyer confidence, complicate due diligence, create pressure on the sale price or make the company more difficult to transition. Our objective is to identify those issues early and give the owner a practical plan to address them."

At the conclusion of the Operational Value Assessment, the business owner receives a prioritized report identifying:

Major operational and transferability risks.

Areas of excessive owner or key-person dependence.

Management, accountability and reporting gaps.

Workflow bottlenecks and operational inefficiencies.

Issues that may be limiting profitability or scalability.

Recommended actions ranked by business impact.

A practical implementation roadmap.

The Operational Value Assessment is not a formal business valuation, financial audit, investment advisory service or legal review. It focuses on the operational systems, management structure, workflow and execution capabilities that influence how reliably a company performs, how effectively it can grow and how dependent it remains on particular individuals.

In addition to the Operational Value Assessment, Profundity Inc. helps companies solve complex business problems and execute high-priority initiatives that do not fit neatly within day-to-day operations. These are often situations where internal teams lack the time, capacity, mandate or cross-functional authority to take full ownership of the work. Profundity Inc. steps in to diagnose the issue, develop the execution plan, coordinate the people involved and remain accountable for driving the initiative through to completion.

"Preparing a company for a future sale should not begin when the owner decides to put it on the market," Rajak added. "The same operational improvements that can help prepare a business for a future transition can also make it more manageable, resilient and scalable today. Whether the owner plans to sell, transfer the company to family, install a management team or simply step away from daily operations, the business benefits from becoming less dependent on them."

The Operational Value Assessment is available to privately held businesses across the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario. The service is particularly relevant to companies experiencing growth, operational complexity, owner dependence or management gaps, as well as those preparing for a future ownership transition.

About Profundity Inc.

Profundity Inc. is a business operations advisory firm that helps companies solve complex business problems, improve operational performance and execute high-priority initiatives. The firm provides operational assessments, hands-on implementation support and dedicated project leadership designed to strengthen accountability, scalability, profitability and long-term business value.

For more information, visit www.profundityinc.com.

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