R&S Group Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

R&S Group announces changes in the Executive Committee



07-Sep-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group announces changes in the Executive Committee 7 September 2026 - The Board of Directors of R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) and Eduardo Terzi have mutually agreed that he will step down from his position as CEO with immediate effect. Dr. Matthias P. Weibel has been appointed CEO ad interim, in addition to his responsibilities as Group CFO. Over the last twelve months, R&S Group has made significant progress in advancing and executing its strategy. Investments in additional power transformer capacity and commercial capabilities are on track. The Group continues to strengthen its position in structurally attractive markets, including data centers, battery energy storage systems, industrial infrastructure and renewables' applications. A record order backlog of CHF 357.9 million at the end of June 2026 provides solid visibility into 2027 and beyond. At the same time, it became clear that the Board of Directors and Eduardo Terzi held differing views regarding the leadership model and organizational setup required to take R&S Group forward. Matthias Weibel, a member of R&S Group's Executive Committee and Group CFO since 2022, will provide leadership continuity on an ad interim basis, while the Board of Directors conducts the search for the CEO succession. Heinz Kundert, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Eduardo Terzi has made important contributions to R&S Group's strategic development. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Eduardo for his commitment and wish him all the best for the future. Matthias Weibel knows R&S Group deeply through his close involvement in the successful development over the past five years. We are confident that he will ensure continuity and maintain the Group's focus on execution during this transition." R&S Group's strategic priorities and mid-term guidance remain unchanged.

Calendar 16 September 2026

4 November 2026

1 April 2027

29 April 2027 Release of 2026 Semi-annual Report

Capital Markets Day at new plant in Lódz/Poland

Release of 2026 Annual Report

Annual General Meeting



Contact Investor and Media Relations Doris Rudischhauser

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

Email: investors@the-rsgroup.com

About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG operates eight manufacturing facilities across Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, offering a comprehensive portfolio of oil-immersed and cast resin distribution transformers as well as power transformers under the Rauscher & Stoecklin, Kyte, Tesar and ZREW brands. Serving utility, renewables, infrastructure and industrial customers across its domestic and European markets, the group is well positioned to benefit from accelerating energy demand driven by global decarbonization. In 2025, R&S Group generated net sales of CHF 414.8 million an increase of 47% in reported numbers and 8.6% in organic terms. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker RSGN. Further information: www.the-rsgroup.com .

Disclaimer This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning R&S Group Holding AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of R&S Group Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. R&S Group Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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