Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 07.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarmstufe Rot…: Wolfram und Wolfram-Aktien explodieren! Zündet jetzt die nächste Aktien-Story?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.09.2026 07:18 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globe Teleservices: AI, Connectivity and What Comes Next: Inside Asia Innovation Summit 2026

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Teleservices (GTS), a global telecom solutions provider, hosted the Asia Innovation Summit 2026 on 20 August in Singapore, bringing together 50+ industry leaders from 30+ companies across MNOs, technology providers and enterprise ecosystems to discuss the forces reshaping digital communications.

The expert-led panels focused on the key shifts reshaping digital communications, including the convergence of telecom, cloud and OTT, and the rise of Agentic AI in business messaging. Speakers explored the move from campaign-led communication to continuous, intelligent and context-driven interactions, with identity and consent becoming critical to trusted engagement.

The Summit also addressed the changing economics of A2P SMS, as the industry moves from volume-led models towards subscriber engagement, sustainable value and measurable outcomes. Together, the sessions pointed to a clear shift in communication - from delivering messages at scale to creating greater value from every interaction

"Telecom and digital communications are entering a new phase, driven by AI, Network APIs and evolving communication models. The Asia Innovation Summit has become a platform for industry leaders to share perspectives, exchange ideas and collaborate on the opportunities shaping this next phase." said Ashutosh Agrawal, Group CEO, Globe Teleservices.

With diverse perspectives spanning telecom, technology and enterprise ecosystems, Asia Innovation Summit 2026 reinforced the importance of collaboration in shaping the future of digital communications. The summit served as a forum to share industry insights and identify new opportunities for innovation across Asia and beyond.

About Globe Teleservices

Globe Teleservices Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based global telecom solutions provider with a presence across Malaysia, USA, Dubai, Tanzania, Ghana, India and Hong Kong. GTS provides next-gen solutions in A2P monetization, omnichannel messaging, anti-fraud and cloud services. GTS is a member of MEF, GSMA and GLF. Its recognitions include Singapore's Fastest Growing Companies 2026, 2025 and 2024, AI Initiative of the Year - Malaysia & Telecom Technology Solutions Provider of the Year - Malaysia at the Asian Telecom Awards 2026.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-connectivity-and-what-comes-next-inside-asia-innovation-summit-2026-302871082.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.