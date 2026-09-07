Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 7 September 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc's share buybacks week 36/2026

During week 36 (31 August 2026 - 4 September 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased

shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 31/08/2026 01/09/2026 02/09/2026 03/09/2026 04/09/2026 Week 36/2026, total AQEU Volume 674 694 4,006 1,483 3,963 10,820 Average price 9.77 9.79 9.77 9.75 9.73 9.75 CEUX Volume 2,733 14,531 151,846 191,764 235,643 596,517 Average price 9.78 9.79 9.78 9.76 9.71 9.74 TQEX Volume 664 5,570 32,283 35,897 37,137 111,551 Average price 9.78 9.79 9.78 9.75 9.71 9.75 XHEL Volume 1,302 16,023 170,161 275,702 295,512 758,700 Average price 9.78 9.80 9.78 9.75 9.71 9.74 Total, all markets Volume 5,373 36,818 358,296 504,846 572,255 1,477,588 Average price 9.78 9.80 9.78 9.75 9.71 9.74

* rounded to two decimals



On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 26,253,298 Sampo A shares representing 0.99 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

Attachment