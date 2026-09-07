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WKN: A14TLH | ISIN: GB00BXB07J71 | Ticker-Symbol: 5I2
Stuttgart
07.09.26 | 07:37
0,645 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GATELEY HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,6400,70508:02
PR Newswire
07.09.2026 07:36 Uhr
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Daribatech Announces Strategic Partnership with Gateley Middle East to Support UAE E-invoicing Compliance

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dariba Technologies ("Daribatech"), a Dubai-based tax technology company and Accredited Service Provider (ASP) with the UAE Ministry of Finance, today announced a strategic partnership with Gateley Middle East ahead of the UAE's mandatory e-invoicing regime, effective 1 January 2027.

Gateley Middle East is the first and only fully integrated provider of legal and tax solutions in the Middle East, and home to the largest tax practice within a law firm in the region.

Under the partnership, the two firms will help organisations assess readiness, implement the right technology, and maintain ongoing compliance. Businesses with AED 50 million+ revenues must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by 30 October 2026.

Jay Riche, Co-Founder & CEO at Daribatech, commented:

"This partnership combines the most advanced tax technology with leading, trusted advisory expertise, helping businesses navigate e-invoicing requirements with confidence and ease. We strongly believe this partnership is a game changer, giving clients enhanced confidence and full-service capability."

Renan Ozturk, Partner & Head of Tax (Middle East) at Gateley Middle East, commented:

"Our partnership with Daribatech combines our specialist tax and legal expertise with one of the region's leading tax technology solutions, helping businesses implement e-invoicing with confidence and efficiency. This reflects our commitment to being an integrated legal and tax provider. Tax technology is a critical pillar of that offering, enabling us to deliver practical solutions to help clients navigate changing compliance requirements."

About Daribatech

Daribatech is a specialised full-service tax technology company established to bridge the gap between complex GCC tax regulations and enterprise needs, delivering AI-powered tax technology tailored for the Gulf. In the UAE, Daribatech is powered by RTC Suite, one of Europe's leading e-invoicing platforms used by businesses in 70+ countries. Daribatech operates a UAE-hosted instance of the platform, full data sovereignty and meets the security standards required by the country's most regulated organisations.

Contact: Charey Ryatt | Marketing Director | charey@daribatech.com

About Gateley Middle East

Gateley Middle East forms part of the wider Gateley professional services and legal group. As the regional hub of Gateley, it delivers strategic legal and tax advisory across the GCC with specialisms in M&A, corporate restructuring, family business, corporate and commercial, corporate real estate, employment law, dispute resolution and construction. Gateley Middle East supports regional and international clients through complex transactions, safeguarding business interests, and achieving long-term growth across diverse sectors.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daribatech-announces-strategic-partnership-with-gateley-middle-east-to-support-uae-e-invoicing-compliance-302871070.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.