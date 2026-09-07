Daribatech Announces Strategic Partnership with Gateley Middle East to Support UAE E-invoicing Compliance

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dariba Technologies ("Daribatech"), a Dubai-based tax technology company and Accredited Service Provider (ASP) with the UAE Ministry of Finance, today announced a strategic partnership with Gateley Middle East ahead of the UAE's mandatory e-invoicing regime, effective 1 January 2027.

Gateley Middle East is the first and only fully integrated provider of legal and tax solutions in the Middle East, and home to the largest tax practice within a law firm in the region.

Under the partnership, the two firms will help organisations assess readiness, implement the right technology, and maintain ongoing compliance. Businesses with AED 50 million+ revenues must appoint an Accredited Service Provider by 30 October 2026.

Jay Riche, Co-Founder & CEO at Daribatech, commented:

"This partnership combines the most advanced tax technology with leading, trusted advisory expertise, helping businesses navigate e-invoicing requirements with confidence and ease. We strongly believe this partnership is a game changer, giving clients enhanced confidence and full-service capability."

Renan Ozturk, Partner & Head of Tax (Middle East) at Gateley Middle East, commented:

"Our partnership with Daribatech combines our specialist tax and legal expertise with one of the region's leading tax technology solutions, helping businesses implement e-invoicing with confidence and efficiency. This reflects our commitment to being an integrated legal and tax provider. Tax technology is a critical pillar of that offering, enabling us to deliver practical solutions to help clients navigate changing compliance requirements."

About Daribatech

Daribatech is a specialised full-service tax technology company established to bridge the gap between complex GCC tax regulations and enterprise needs, delivering AI-powered tax technology tailored for the Gulf. In the UAE, Daribatech is powered by RTC Suite, one of Europe's leading e-invoicing platforms used by businesses in 70+ countries. Daribatech operates a UAE-hosted instance of the platform, full data sovereignty and meets the security standards required by the country's most regulated organisations.

Contact: Charey Ryatt | Marketing Director | charey@daribatech.com

About Gateley Middle East

Gateley Middle East forms part of the wider Gateley professional services and legal group. As the regional hub of Gateley, it delivers strategic legal and tax advisory across the GCC with specialisms in M&A, corporate restructuring, family business, corporate and commercial, corporate real estate, employment law, dispute resolution and construction. Gateley Middle East supports regional and international clients through complex transactions, safeguarding business interests, and achieving long-term growth across diverse sectors.

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