New data from global research and energy intelligence company Rystad Energy shows utility PV generation reached record highs in New South Wales (NSW), Queensland, and Victoria in August 2026, delivering 684 GWh, 665 GWh and 213 GWh of clean energy respectively. Rystad Senior Analyst David Dixon said Australia's utility-scale solar and wind assets generated a combined 4.99 TWh of clean energy last month, up 3% from 4.86 TWh in August 2025. At the same time, curtailment of large-scale solar across the National Electricity Market (NEM) decreased. Dixon said utility PV curtailed generation was 168 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...