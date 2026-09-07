Canadian Solar provides the most visible example of a manufacturer with a US presence committing to HJT technology. In July 2026, its CS PowerTech subsidiary officially opened the first phase of a new HJT cell factory in Jeffersonville, Indiana. The initial 2.1 GW phase forms part of a site intended to reach 6.3 GW of annual cell capacity at full build-out, following an investment approaching $1 billion. For the US solar industry, the significance extends beyond another few gigawatts of domestic cell capacity, because HJT itself has a commercial history stretching back to Sanyo in Japan, long ...

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