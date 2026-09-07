OSCAL Showcased Smart Devices and Energy Innovations at LEAP 2026 & MEE 2026

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From August 31 to September 3, 2026, OSCAL showcased its latest innovations at LEAP 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, followed by Middle East Energy 2026 (MEE 2026) from September 1 to 3 in Dubai, UAE. Across both exhibitions, OSCAL presented solutions spanning energy storage, rugged smartphones, and smart devices for home backup, outdoor adventures, professional work, and everyday life.

Smart Energy for More Scenarios

At MEE 2026, OSCAL introduced the Power Storage 3000 Balcony Energy Storage System, featuring 2500W output, 3kWh-15.3kWh expandable capacity, 4000W MPPT solar input, and intelligent TOU energy management for flexible on-grid and off-grid use.

Across both exhibitions, the PowerMax lineup highlighted OSCAL's approach to versatile energy solutions. The flagship PowerMax 6000 delivered 6000W output and up to 57.6kWh expandable capacity, supporting high-demand appliances and extended home backup. The PowerMax 2400 Pro offered 2400W output, up to 22.1kWh expandable capacity, wireless stacking, and on-grid/off-grid operation. The PowerMax 3600 E, 3600 SE, and 2400 SE provided different combinations of power, capacity, and portability. For outdoor use, the PowerMax 1800 SE combined 1800W output, 1024Wh capacity, up to 800W solar input, and 0.01s UPS protection for camping, RV travel, outdoor work, and emergencies.

PILOT 8: Rugged Power for Tough Environments

At LEAP 2026, the PILOT 8 highlighted OSCAL's rugged smartphone capabilities. Powered by the Qualcomm QCM6690 platform, it supports up to 48GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 2TB expansion, along with 5G, Wi-Fi 7, a 108MP camera, and night vision.

Its 10,000mAh battery, 55W fast charging, IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H protection make it suited to demanding outdoor and professional environments.

Smart Devices for Modern Living

OSCAL also showcased FLAT 3C, FLAT 5, BOLT 2, Pad 200, and KIDO MINI, expanding its portfolio across productivity, entertainment, communication, and family use. The FLAT 3C combines an 8.85mm slim design with DokeOS 5.0 and Doke AI 2.0, while the Pad 200 features a 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD display, Doke AI 2.0, DokeOS 5.0, and PC Mode 3.0.

Through LEAP 2026 and MEE 2026, OSCAL demonstrated its commitment to connecting reliable energy, rugged mobility, and smart technology across diverse scenarios worldwide.

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